WFMZ-TV Online
Cholesterol gene mutation: Why would a healthy 27-year-old have severe heart problems?
An unexplained case of severe coronary artery disease in a seemingly healthy young man led scientists at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine to a discovery that could lead to a new way to treat high cholesterol. Ohio State scientists discovered rare genetic mutations that...
Hundreds of Bird Species Face Extinction Due to Trade: Scientists
Almost 500 species, most living in the tropics, are vulnerable due to their unique and desirable appearance.
