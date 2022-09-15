INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We may see a little patchy fog this morning otherwise look for lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for the weekend. TODAY: A little patchy fog is possible in some spots this morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through much of the day. There is a chance we may see a little haze in the air from smoke. There’s an air quality alert in place for parts of central Indiana. Use caution if you have respiratory issues. Humidity values stay relatively low. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO