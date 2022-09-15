Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
Stormy Sunday night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers are possible during the day today but a better chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive later tonight and into the first part of Monday morning. TODAY: Look for a little more cloud cover today compared to yesterday. We’ll see the cloud cover...
WISH-TV
Watching storms later tonight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mostly sunny skies are in place to close Sunday, but storm chances will increase later tonight. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start. Showers and storms likely later on after midnight. This cluster of storms will have a slight (2/5) chance of severe weather in western Indiana, marginal (1/5) for much of central Indiana. Hail and damaging wind will be the threat along this cluster of storms. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
WISH-TV
Warm and dry weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We may see a little patchy fog this morning otherwise look for lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for the weekend. TODAY: A little patchy fog is possible in some spots this morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through much of the day. There is a chance we may see a little haze in the air from smoke. There’s an air quality alert in place for parts of central Indiana. Use caution if you have respiratory issues. Humidity values stay relatively low. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s.
WISH-TV
Indiana state gas tax to drop another 2 cents in October
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will fall another two cents in October, due to falling gas prices. On Oct. 1, the tax will be 22 cents per gallon. The rate will have fallen 7.4 cents since the beginning of August. In August, the gas tax reached its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
INDOT: Crews work toward December opening of the North Split
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation tells News 8 that crews are pushing forward to complete the North Split project in December. INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer said, “Our biggest goal of 2022 is opening up the interchange so we can get traffic and commuting through Indianapolis. That is our biggest goal of 2022. You’ll still see some construction. You’ll still see some INDOT trucks in 2023, of course. That’s just adding, like, the urban forest.”
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Middle Davids Candles
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are, owners Dan and Tauria Caitlin. They are a family owned business located in Franklin, Indiana and offer a variety of candles. Visit their website here.
WISH-TV
Master Chef Junior Live Tour comes to Indy this week
The 2022 “MasterChef Junior Live! Tour” is set to make a stop in Indianapolis at Clowes Memorial Hall on Thursday, September 22. Liya Chu, “MasterChef Junior” season 8 champion, joined us Monday “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss her win and upcoming tour visiting Indy. The “2022...
WISH-TV
Trying hot sauce from around the world with Indiana-based Latin jazz musician Pavel Polanco-Safadit
Pavel Polanco-Safadit, jazz musician and leader of Pavel & Direct Contact, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of hot sauces from around the world. You can also see him performing next weekend at the Naptown Sound Indy Jazz Fest Kick-off Celebration to bring in the opening of Indy Jazz Fest 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Community Link: Freetown Village
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by founding director of Freetown Village, Ophelia Wellington and board chair, Gwen Kelley. These ladies take part...
WISH-TV
Fall food essentials from Aldi
With the fall season underway, it’s time for foods and drinks that fit the evolving season. ALDI offers fresh, affordable ingredients to prepare everything for your cozy fall days and nights. From at-home baking to dinner comfort foods and fall flavors like apple, cinnamon and pumpkin, ALDI has all...
WISH-TV
All Indiana Bets: September 17, 2022 (CFB Week 3)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Today marks another full day of college football, and All Indiana Bets is ready to help you make your picks!. This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer, and Scott Long break down the best week three matchups. Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman makes his best picks...
WISH-TV
Projects announced in Carmel total nearly $1 billion
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Sign up open for free youth tennis clinics at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy parks is offering free tennis clinics next month for kids. The lessons are taught by the UIndy Tennis Team and are available to kids from ages 6 to 12. . The clinics will be an hour long and will start the first four Saturdays in...
WISH-TV
Hamilton Heights School district fully staffed with bus drivers
ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton Heights school district is fully staffed with bus drivers despite other central Indiana school districts facing driver shortages. Of the 2,291 students that Hamilton Heights serves, around 1,200 students ride the bus during the week for school. For the last two weeks, the public school district serving northern Hamilton County hasn’t had to worry about not being able to get their kids to and from school.
WISH-TV
Carmel International Arts Festival happens this weekend
The Carmel International Arts Festival kicks off this weekend! This is a free, family-friendly, community event that you will not want to miss. It’s happening on West Main St. in Carmel, IN on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. Jill Gilmer, president of the Carmel International Arts Festival,...
WISH-TV
Craig Ferguson performs in Indianapolis Saturday evening
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Craig Ferguson is back in Indianapolis Saturday evening performing at the Old National Centre. Ferguson is performing “The Fancy Rascal Tour”. Watch the guitarist interview with News 8’s Randall Newsome. Tickets for this event can be purchased here.
WISH-TV
Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a semitruck on the city’s near-west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, police found an injured man on the ground at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive near 34th Street.
WISH-TV
LISC Indianapolis ‘Love Thy Neighborhood Awards’ People’s Choice winner announced
The winner of the 2022 LISC Indianapolis Love Thy Neighborhood Awards has been chosen!. Amber Toombs with Lawrence Community Gardens took home the People’s Choice award as well as the Livability award, as well as $5,000. The Love Thy Neighborhood Awards celebrate the people and organizations that are transforming...
WISH-TV
1 motorcyclist dies from crash near Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passenger on a motorcycle has died on the city’s south side after a crash with a Jeep, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, the crash happened early Sunday morning outside of Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital at South Emerson Avenue and...
Comments / 0