40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
Starview Union Cemetery. Photo Credit: Starview Union Cemetery

Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say.

The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police.

The police believe the damage happened on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call York County Regional police at 717-747-0716 ext 134, or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

Comments / 17

Pebbles
3d ago

people are terrible and I pray they catch them. maybe when they die they should be put into the ground in a cheese cloth and sprinkle lye on them like in plaque days with no marker, no coffin, no nothing. they don't deserve anything nice. sorry if this upsets anyone, smh my dad worked at cemeteries all my life and we would go around making sure things were right. Putting flags, flowers, belongings back on the plots when storms hit. Loudon Cemetery was horrible for flooding when it rained for days. We would ride around at night to make sure things were alright and park at the entrance as security. I learned at an early age you don't mess with people's final resting place. Maybe cemeteries should keep security again.

Reply
5
Richard H
3d ago

Hope they catch them and give them the total bill to be repaid in 24 hours or 4000 hours community service in a area that needs graffiti removed! hard labor

Reply
4
Margaret Bostic
3d ago

What the hell has happened to this country? Ever since wannabe dictator tRump was in office this country has gone down hill. There were problems before but not to this extent. Some people have absolutely no respect for anything anymore.

Reply(2)
4
