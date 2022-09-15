40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police

Starview Union Cemetery. Photo Credit: Starview Union Cemetery

Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say.

The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police.

The police believe the damage happened on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call York County Regional police at 717-747-0716 ext 134, or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

