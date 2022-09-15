Discusses the latest MoU and the IPCEI funding from the EU. The renewables sector fuel cell system manufacturer Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) ended the week more than 20% higher after news of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed with Saudi based company, Hydrogen Systems Inc. The latest MoU is the third to be signed by the company in the last two months.

