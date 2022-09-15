Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
Advent Ends The Week 21.3% Higher As Middle Eastern Deal Could Generate Sales
Discusses the latest MoU and the IPCEI funding from the EU. The renewables sector fuel cell system manufacturer Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) ended the week more than 20% higher after news of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed with Saudi based company, Hydrogen Systems Inc. The latest MoU is the third to be signed by the company in the last two months.
ValueWalk
These Are The 10 Biggest Governance Cryptocurrencies
Developers create governance tokens to enable token holders to take part in shaping the future of a protocol. Basically, these tokens give holders certain rights to influence a protocol’s direction, such as proposing new features, deciding on new feature proposals, changing the governance system, how to spend a budget, and more. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest governance cryptocurrencies.
China spent a record-breaking $8.3 billion on Russian energy in just 1 month as Europe shuns the supplies
Chinese buyers have snapped up $44 billion of discounted Russian oil, gas, and coal supplies since the Ukraine war broke out in February.
Russia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports from Russia in August surged 28% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, but it handed back its top supplier ranking to Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ValueWalk
Former SBA Staffer Says Pay Now Tops List Of Job Seeker Priorities Following August Inflation Increase
TAMPA, Fla. – Despite all signs of the labor market’s recovery to pre-pandemic levels, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase from August 2021 to August 2022 and the U.S.’s low workforce participation rate still have employees and employers alike feeling strained. To combat this, former Deputy Chief...
Comments / 1