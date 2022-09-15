ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake Village, CA

Yo Gotti selling California home for more than $8 million

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiWyg_0hx1hHwH00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )— Memphis-born rapper Yo Gotti is reportedly selling his California home a little over a year after buying it.

The home, known as Villa Forza, is located in the Westlake Village area, about an hour-long drive away from Los Angeles. Villa Forza hit the market about six days ago, with an asking price of $8.6 million.

Villa Forza is in a gated community and sits on a little more than three acres of land. The estate is situated next to a golf course of the North Ranch Country Club.

The one-story home reportedly features more than 10,000 square feet and seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The property includes a pool, a sauna, a tennis court, a gym, six fireplaces, a wet bar, and office space.

Yo Gotti, born Mario Mims, reportedly purchased the home for $7.6 million in May of 2021. A listing for the home states it has been remodeled.

Todd Armstrong of Compass and Scott Goshorn of Rodeo Realty have the listings for the home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

American launching new Memphis-Austin flight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Airlines on Monday announced it will add a new nonstop service between Memphis and Austin, Texas. The 76-seat flight linking the barbecue capitals will run Sundays through Thursdays beginning January 10. Tickets are on sale now at www.aa.com. American now offers service from Memphis International Airport to 10 destinations including Boston, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

Meet Lindsey Cross Lee of Mrs. Post Stationery + London & York

As a young girl, Lindsey Cross Lee loved all things fashion and design. As she grew up, this passion eventually led her to the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, the alma mater of fashion designers Donna Karan and Tom Ford. Lindsey also spent a year at the London School of Economics, taking courses in business and finance that served her well when she returned home to Memphis and opened her own boutique — which has expanded into two!
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family Dollar recalls toothpaste, mouthwash sold in 11 states

(NEXSTAR) – Family Dollar is asking locations in 11 states to stop selling certain varieties of Colgate toothpaste that had been “stored outside of labeled temperature requirements,” according to a voluntary Family Dollar recall notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). News of the recall...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Westlake Village, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Westlake Village, CA
Real Estate
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Real Estate
Memphis, TN
Business
City
Westlake Village, CA
localmemphis.com

Young actress visits Memphis church, credits faith for success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young star visited Memphis on Sunday, giving inspiration to attendees at the New Olivet Worship Center. Seen in films such as "Hidden Figures" and having worked with stars like Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, 12-year-old actress Selah Jones spoke about how her faith has guided her down the path of success and what it means to her life.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis at the Movies: 23 films that left their mark

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– When most people think of filmmaking, Los Angeles (more specifically Hollywood), New York, and Atlanta, typically come to mind. But a new location was added to that list in 1928: Memphis, Tennessee. Yep, you read that right. The modern wave of Memphis movie-making can be credited to the efforts of Memphis and Shelby […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Makeda’s Cookies to reopen on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, the South Memphis store where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down last November, will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, the owners confirmed. Owners Maurice and Pamela Hill look at the reopening of their shop as a triumph but they say it wasn’t an easy decision.  Ultimately, they decided […]
WREG

Makeda’s Cookies flagship store reopens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, Memphians were having cookies for breakfast as they flocked to Airways for the grand re-opening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. “Soon as I heard it on the morning I was like baby we can go get some cookies, and I am here right now. First thing I though about when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yo Gotti
WREG

WATCH: Joy ride ends with car crashing into pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver’s joy ride doing doughnuts in a local mall parking lot came to an abrupt halt, ending in a crash, and it was all caught on camera. Saturday night just before 9 p.m., a group of people gathered in the parking lot of the Power Center Academy High School in Hickory […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect in court again Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher will be back in front of a Shelby County judge for a report date Monday morning. Cleotha Abston-Henderson is charged with the abduction and murder of the Memphis mother and teacher. Police say he waited for Fletcher while she was out on her early morning […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Villa Forza#Tennessee Woman#Orange Mound#Clerk#Nexstar Media Inc
New Pittsburgh Courier

A view of Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Ex-girlfriend, youth advocate add to picture of accused mass murderer. Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DeSoto Times Today

Walls to hold Delta Festival

Walls is inviting its neighbors to enter “the Doorway to the Delta” and discover the town’s rich history. The town will be holding the Inaugural Walls Delta Festival on September 24 which will feature a day of live music honoring the life and legacy of famous blues artist and Walls native Memphis Minnie.
WALLS, MS
WREG

Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD

UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Eater

New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA

New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WREG

WREG

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy