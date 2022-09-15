Read full article on original website
Allegan County deputy to not face charges in June 16 officer involved fatal shooting
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Prosecuter’s Office has made a final ruling in the officer involved shooting of Joseph Nagle back on June 16. According to a news release dated Monday, September 19, Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch said that after a thorough review of the investigation, the deputy involved in the shooting will not be criminally charged.
Two Teens Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Holland State Park
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 18, 2022) – Two teenagers from eastern Ottawa County were injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland before dawn on Sunday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore Drive near Dune View Court, just north of Holland State Park, at 5:15 AM. That was where a southbound vehicle left the roadway “at a high rate of speed” and struck both a power pole and a large tree. No other vehicles were involved.
Oralia “Lylah” Quintero
Oralia “Lylah” Quintero, age 87, of Holland, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Lylah was an incredibly hard-working and loving lady. She was proud of her Southern roots, as she attended school in Southeast Arkansas before moving to Holland in 1960. She worked for several manufacturing facilities in Holland and retired from Bohn Aluminum and Brass Corporation in 1989. Her faith meant a lot to her, and she had a heart for serving others, as she volunteered for the Red Cross and the Herrick Library Book Nook for 16 years. For only having a second-grade education, she self-educated herself by being a voracious reader. She had a passion for animals, and most of all, Lylah was devoted to her family and friends, which showed by the many friends she had throughout Holland.
Postcards from Holland: Stopping for the Choo-Choo Sept. 19
The plan wasn’t for any additions to Postcards today. The walking itenary from the station on this Monday was to stroll around the Holland Energy Park, but our friends from Florida – CSX Railroad – had other ideas. In an earlier time, a jog across the track at the sound of the coming train would have been in order to avoid a delay, but this is not an earlier time, so a few photos of the train were in order. Trains in its iteself is nothing special, really, but trains are as much a part of Holland as tulips, DeZwaan and Lake Mac.
Isai Cavada
Isai Cavada, 39, of Holland, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Isai was born near Monterrey, Mexico, on September 14, 1982, to Rodolfo Cavada and Angelita Berlanga. Isai met Esther Zaizar in 2017 and they married in 2018. Isai is survived by his wife Esther, his children, Isai Emiliano...
Candidate Forum for Ottawa County Circuit Court Hopefuls Set for Monday Night
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 18, 2022) – The third “candidate forum” of the 2022 General Election season held by the League of Women Voters of the Holland Area is set for Monday evening. From 6:30 PM to 8 PM at the Ottawa County Fillmore Street Complex (12220...
Zeeland City Council Looking Ahead to 175th Anniversary, Planned Main Avenue Renovation Tonight
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 19, 2022) – The Zeeland City Council doesn’t have much on its agenda for Monday night’s business meeting, but the work-study session beforehand looks at a couple of upcoming matters. Abby DeRoo, the city’s Marketing Director, will go over with Mayor Kevin Klynstra...
Hope Falls on Road while GVSU Cruise at Home; Lions Home on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 17, 2022) – Josh Taylor threw for two touchdowns and Cornell Beacham ran for two more as the Mt. St. Joseph Lions upended visiting Hope in suburban Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, 33-28. The Flying Dutchmen battle the Northwestern Eagles in St. Paul, Minnesota next Saturday, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
