Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

New York’s got nothing on the bagels at these Baton Rouge eateries

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s estimated that 205.34 million Americans will consume bagels in 2024, a statistic that highlights America’s love for the dense, doughnut-shaped specialty breads. While bagels are typically associated with New York, there are several places where capital area foodies can enjoy a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge, Prairieville ‘Flu Shot Fair’ in September, October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents can receive their flu shots at Ochsner’s Flu Shot Fair in September and October. Ochsner Health officials said the Flu Shot Fair is open to adults and children as young as six months old. Appointments aren’t required by preferred. To make an appointment, click here, or call 866-OCHSNER.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine: Meet the woman behind ‘Balanced Bites’

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Most days, Rene Courville wakes early in the morning and heads straight to the kitchen of her Prairieville-based home. This is because since May of last year her kitchen has become her bakery. The business is called ‘Balanced Bites by Rene‘ and it has exploded...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
an17.com

Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease

Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
an17.com

World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond

History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
HAMMOND, LA
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

What is ‘quiet quitting’ and how has it impacted Baton Rouge workers?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you’ve come across the term ‘quiet quitting’ from more than one source in recent weeks, you’re not alone. The word has taken social media by storm and though some view it as a novel perspective on work-life balance, experts say it’s a mindset that’s actually not new at all.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Family and friends of LSU student gunned down on Government Street create memorial in her honor

BATON ROUGE - The family of Allie Rice created a memorial where the LSU student was killed Friday morning while sitting in her car, waiting at a railroad crossing. Family and friends of Allie left pictures, cards filled with memories, flowers, crosses and even some of Allie's favorite snacks at the memorial on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Vandal steals cross from slain LSU student's memorial

BATON ROUGE - A cross bearing the photo of Allie Rice was seemingly stolen from the impromptu memorial set up at the place where she was killed early Friday morning. Saturday, family and friends created a memorial on Government Street between I-110 and Park Boulevard, leaving pictures, cards, flowers, crosses and some of the late LSU student's favorite snacks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16

During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Jamey Johnson Ends Baton Rouge Show Mid-Song Because Crowd Wouldn’t Stop Talking

Jamey Johnson played a concert at L'Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge last night. It wasn't quite a full length show, however. It seems that the country singer got his knickers in a twist again because the crowd wouldn't stop talking while he performed one of his final songs. As such, he stopped mid-song, gave the audience a piece of his mind and ended the show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTAL

Baton Rouge drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in jail

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim K. Murphy, 57, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars. Murphy recently learned his fate in the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed out the sentencing after a lengthy investigation by federal,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

