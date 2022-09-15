Read full article on original website
brproud.com
New York’s got nothing on the bagels at these Baton Rouge eateries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s estimated that 205.34 million Americans will consume bagels in 2024, a statistic that highlights America’s love for the dense, doughnut-shaped specialty breads. While bagels are typically associated with New York, there are several places where capital area foodies can enjoy a...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge, Prairieville ‘Flu Shot Fair’ in September, October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents can receive their flu shots at Ochsner’s Flu Shot Fair in September and October. Ochsner Health officials said the Flu Shot Fair is open to adults and children as young as six months old. Appointments aren’t required by preferred. To make an appointment, click here, or call 866-OCHSNER.
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine: Meet the woman behind ‘Balanced Bites’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Most days, Rene Courville wakes early in the morning and heads straight to the kitchen of her Prairieville-based home. This is because since May of last year her kitchen has become her bakery. The business is called ‘Balanced Bites by Rene‘ and it has exploded...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
an17.com
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease
Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
24-Year-Old Danisha Jackson Killed In A Pedestrian Accident On LA 3246 (Baton Rouge, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a person near Siegen Lane on Friday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Danisha Jackson. According [..]
an17.com
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
ABC13 Houston
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
brproud.com
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and how has it impacted Baton Rouge workers?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you’ve come across the term ‘quiet quitting’ from more than one source in recent weeks, you’re not alone. The word has taken social media by storm and though some view it as a novel perspective on work-life balance, experts say it’s a mindset that’s actually not new at all.
NOLA.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
wbrz.com
Family and friends of LSU student gunned down on Government Street create memorial in her honor
BATON ROUGE - The family of Allie Rice created a memorial where the LSU student was killed Friday morning while sitting in her car, waiting at a railroad crossing. Family and friends of Allie left pictures, cards filled with memories, flowers, crosses and even some of Allie's favorite snacks at the memorial on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard.
wbrz.com
Vandal steals cross from slain LSU student's memorial
BATON ROUGE - A cross bearing the photo of Allie Rice was seemingly stolen from the impromptu memorial set up at the place where she was killed early Friday morning. Saturday, family and friends created a memorial on Government Street between I-110 and Park Boulevard, leaving pictures, cards, flowers, crosses and some of the late LSU student's favorite snacks.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16
During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
Jamey Johnson Ends Baton Rouge Show Mid-Song Because Crowd Wouldn’t Stop Talking
Jamey Johnson played a concert at L'Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge last night. It wasn't quite a full length show, however. It seems that the country singer got his knickers in a twist again because the crowd wouldn't stop talking while he performed one of his final songs. As such, he stopped mid-song, gave the audience a piece of his mind and ended the show.
KTAL
Baton Rouge drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in jail
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim K. Murphy, 57, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars. Murphy recently learned his fate in the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed out the sentencing after a lengthy investigation by federal,...
brproud.com
Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
