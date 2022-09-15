ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

High Rock CleanSweep set for Saturday, needs volunteers

By Jill Doss-Raines, The Dispatch
 4 days ago
Davidson County residents will have plenty of opportunities during Creek Week, Sept. 17-24, to help clean local waterways and celebrate the Clean Water Act's 50th anniversary.The annual High Rock Lake CleanSweep will kick off the weeklong events from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Sept. 17. The event ties together the clean-up efforts of both Davidson and Rowan counties, which border the lake.

“With a such a beautiful natural resource in our literal backyards it is imperative that we rally all the stakeholders to make sure it’s here for generations to come,” said Shane Graham, president of the HRLCleanSweep Committee.

In addition, Creek Week will offer a chance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act with a free, catered reception at the Bob Timberlake Gallery in Lexington from 5:30-7:30 on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Discounted Timberlake prints of "Yadkin Canoe Rental" will be available for purchase and a silent auction. Although free to attend, you must register at yadkinriverkeeper.org to attend.

High Rock Lake is the second largest lake in North Carolina with 300 miles of shoreline. The lake is formed by the Yadkin River and feeds into Badin and Tillery, lakes. The High Rock dam catches most of the larger debris which could remain in High Rock Lake. But there needs to be more of a community effort to remove random debris floating on the lake, from footballs and beverage cans to flip flops and even pieces of docks, said event organizers.

A few years ago, Graham and Barry Childers, who both grew up on the lake, wanted to revive the the body of water with a "clean sweep," a community effort that was held annually. The two men, now local business owners on their respective ‘side’ of the lake, have personal experience with items floating along the shoreline and ending up in desolate coves or homeowners’ properties.The High Rock Lake CleanSweep committee board members are volunteer leaders Shane Graham, BarryChilders, Jeff Swing, AnnMarie Clark, Karen Baldwin, Edgar Miller, and Joyce Caron-Mercier.

There are two cleanup/collection access points on the lake. Volunteers can use either N.C. Wildlife Access ramp location for supply pick up and debris drop off at the end of the day at Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury or off N.C. Highway 8 in the Southmont community.To register for High Rock Clean Sweep and inquire about service hours for your group, please send an email to info@HRLcleansweep.org. Students will walk away with a signed certificate with the number of hours they participated.

In addition to clean up supplies, volunteers will receive free t-shirts and lunch.

During last year's CleanSweep at the lake, 4,560 pounds of trash was hauled into theRowan County provided dumpsters and 3,040 pounds from the Davidson side into Best Disposal dumpsters.

“We can’t do this alone, it takes hours of volunteer time from our board members months in advance to get the permitting in order, request sponsorships and engage our County leaders. Again, this year, Cube Hydro/Eagle Creek Renewable Energy is our premier sponsor...," said Graham. “With our ramped up initiative to make a larger impact, we decided to engage Lexington’s Media Placement Services, an agency that came to us with ideas on how to amplify our event through social media, banner ads, a new website http://www.hrlcleansweep.org and email for inquiries, info@hrlcleansweep.org."

New sponsors for CleanSweep include Toni Wooten-Wright and Keller Williams Real Estate. The returning sponsors joining Cube Hydro are Childress Marine Construction, Cozart Lumber, Domino’s, Lexington BBQ, Swing Insurance, Safeco Insurance, Uwharrie Real Estate, Yadkin River Keeper, High Rock Lake Association and Best Disposal.

A video highlighting last year’s HRLCleanSweep is available on the website. Local government agencies such as Rowan County, Keep Davidson County Beautiful and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission also support the event.

"The cleanup effort for our lakes and rivers is a year-round campaign,” said Edgar Miller, executive director of Yadkin Riverkeeper. "We have several events throughout the year including bridge and river clean ups on Earth Day in April and Rowan Creek Week, among others. All to keep our lakes and the river trash free."

The Yadkin Riverkeeper organizes a group of kayakers to paddle into the various coves on the DavidsonCounty side for additional access onto smaller areas that may hold debris.

The week will end with a clean up of Yadkin River Park from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Songs from the Road band will perform from 5-7:30 p.m. and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tables with educational materials are clean water will be set up. Visit the Yadkin Riverkeeper website to learn about the complete list of activities during Creek Week.- Jill Doss-Raines is The Dispatch trending topics and personality profiles senior reporter and is always looking for tips about businesses and entertainment events, secret and new menu items, and interesting people in Davidson County. Contact me at jill.doss-raines@the-dispatch.com and subscribe to us at the-dispatch.com.

