Today host Carson Daly shares health update with co-hosts on live TV after undergoing major surgery

By Dan Roberts
The US Sun
4 days ago
 4 days ago
CARSON Daly paid a surprise visit to the Today Show on Thursday to share a major health update.

The Today host revealed he is recovering from his now second back surgery in three months, after dealing with chronic pain for years.

Carson Daly has been missing from the Today show for several weeks Credit: Getty
On Thursday, he popped up from home to give an update on his back surgery Credit: NBC

On Thursday, Carson dialed in virtually to update co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker.

"I feel really good,” the 49-year-old said while resting in his home. And to prove it, he even took a lighthearted jab at one of his pals: "I feel as good as Hoda’s hair in Fort Myers. Full of life. Zesty."

Last month, Carson underwent an Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion surgery to alleviate lower back pain he says he's had since a snowmobile accident in the 1990s.

Anterior lumbar interbody fusion surgery is a procedure in which an intervertebral disc is removed and replaced with a bone or metal spacer.

"It’s basically the exact same thing Tiger Woods had done to his back. So we’re pretty much the same guy," Carson joked.

But his recovery has been no laughing matter.

"The first week was tough, just getting over the surgical pain," the former MTV star explained. "I've been in the downstairs bedroom, kind of avoiding the stairs."

He's also forcing himself to go on long walks, as he waits for the ok to return to work.

"I’m like Forrest Gump here on Long Island. I walk everywhere. Yesterday, I walked to New Jersey,” he joked. “I’m getting stronger… The problem is that I want to come back to work, but I can’t put my pants on or tie my shoes.”

RECOVERY TIMELINE

According to Carson, it could take as long as a year before he will be fully healed.

But he has no regrets and is looking forward to a bright future.

"I feel really optimistic," he gushed. "I feel like, for anybody who suffered from lower back pain for decades, you don't realize how much pain you're in until it's gone.

"So I feel very optimistic about the future."

PAINFUL PAST

In the early days of the injury the pain came and went, but as the years went by it grew more severe and persistent.

“The pain source actually isn’t coming from those discs or the vertebrae. It’s coming from within the vertebrae,” Carson previously revealed on TODAY.

He wasn't able to play with his kids the way they asked him to, which affected him.

"It’s like I’m an old man, and it sucks because there are times when my son's like, 'Hey Dad, let’s go play basketball, or let’s go outside and throw the ball.'"

Doctors told him pain management was his only option since his back was still "structurally sound."

In June, Carson decided to try a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept.

But it didn’t bring him the ultimate relief he needed, so he opted for fusion surgery.

Carson is recovering from his second back surgery in three months
The host says he was injured in a snowmobile accident in the '90s Credit: Getty
He was in good spirits when he checked in with his friends and co-hosts Credit: NBC

