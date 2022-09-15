Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion River Fall Festival Brings Crowds to Ellsworth Park
The 47th annual Vermilion River Fall Festival this past weekend included the popular Friday night return of live music, along with beautiful weekend weather to bring out the crowds. Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr was heading back from a conference in Chicago when everything got started Friday night. But when...
WAND TV
Champaign shooting injures man, destroys power pole
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department. Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
Train vs car wreck stops traffic in Vigo County
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Doberman Street and Gross Road for a train vs car accident. According to Vigo County Dispatch, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
More changes coming to downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
Effingham Radio
Severe Weather Possible Saturday
There’s a possibility that the northern portions of our listening area could see severe weather Saturday evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, areas along a line extending through Shelby County to Coles County and north have a possibility of seeing severe weather Saturday. The northern portion...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Fire Department Responds To House Fire
On Wednesday September 14th, the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue at 7:51am for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 7:53am and found a working fire inside a single-family residence. Crews deployed a 1 3/4″ handline to the rear door of the residence and began an interior attack and search for any occupants. Crews were notified that there should be a dog inside, and it appeared the occupant would not be home, because there was no car in the driveway. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a search of the interior. No occupants or pets were located inside the residence. The fire was declared under control at 8am. Crews then conducted overhaul to ensure that the fire had not spread to the attic. The fire damage was contained to the room of origin, however, there was heat and smoke damage throughout the entire structure. Crews then began investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation into the cause is continuing with assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshall as well as the Mattoon Police Department.
Domestic disturbance results in gunfire
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Illinois State Police are investigating a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Around 1:55 a.m. on Sept 17, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of North Missouri and Orchard Streets in Atwood. Deputies said when they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who had discharged his gun during […]
Herald & Review
Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency […]
Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
WAND TV
16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
Police use farm equipment in search for fugitive
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement pulled out all of the stops to find a fugitive in Gilman, including using some unusual methods to look for him. The search for Joel Smith came to an end late Thursday evening when he was arrested. After fleeing from Gilman’s train station Wednesday afternoon following a sexual assault, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Chris Oberheim Memorial Softball Game Brings Out Law Enforcement Supporters
Supporters of Peacemaker Project 703, named after Officer Chris Oberheim’s badge number, showed up at Saturday’s 2nd Annual Chris Oberheim Memorial Softball Game at Danville Stadium for a very special day of serious reflection, along with the fun of softball. A little skydiving took place beforehand, and incredible renditions of the National Anthem and God Bless America were sung by Retired Police Officer Dennis Rogers.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Kelli...
fox32chicago.com
Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
‘We’re going to miss her smile’: hundreds show up to support family of 21-year-old crash victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Loved ones say Madison Baker could light up any room with her sense of humor. But one morning, tragedy struck. “She died on Monday by hitting the back of a semi and lost her life. She was an amazing person,” Baker’s aunt, Tiffany Perez, said. Illinois State Police say a semi-truck […]
Dead bird with West Nile Virus found in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Vermilion County Health Department announced they have found a dead bird that tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Danville. The bird was found Sept. 7 and tested at the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory. Three other birds from Vermilion County have been tested this season, and all […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
VC Health Department Reports First Positive-West Nile Virus Bird of 2022
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. A bird collected in Danville on Sept. 7 has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first bird that has tested positive in Vermilion County this year. The Vermilion County Health Department is allowed to submit up to seven...
