Rep. Gilliard educates Chatham Co. residents about rental, utility assistance
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — State Representative Carl Gilliard hosted part two of his housing assistance program Monday morning to help Chatham County residents navigate the increased cost of living. The event was hosted at Saint Leo's University - Savannah Education Center. With help from the Garden City Empowerment...
Savannah nonprofits ask for support as inflation persists
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As inflation drives costs up, nonprofit leaders say more people are turning to their organizations for support. Katie Griffith runs Over the Moon, a Savannah-based non-profit which helps provide diapers and feminine products to community members in need. Over The Moon just started its annual...
I-16 ramp to Garden City closed for vehicle that went off roadway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The ramp to Interstate 16 from Interstate 516 headed toward Garden City is momentarily closed, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD announced the ramp is closed due to a vehicle that went off the roadway. There are no reported injuries, but closures are in place while crews remove the vehicle.
Charleston advocate traveling to D.C. urging lawmakers to invest in kids
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Charleston advocate travels to Washington, D.C., from September 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit. This is the first in-person summit since 2019, before COVID. Middle school teacher Ridge Welch from Charleston will join...
God Save the King: Charlestonians reflect on meeting King Charles III in the Holy City
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest. Her son, King Charles III, now takes over as monarch. During his time as prince, Charles made two visits to the Lowcountry. People who met him say even back then, they knew Charles was fit to lead.
Savannah Police Dept. terminates officer following domestic-related incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — SPD announced they have terminated an officer after he was arrested on Monday for a domestic-related incident that occurred earlier this month, according to officials. Keith Lamarcus Roland, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts, according to a record...
Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Elderly man shoots 'aggressive' man who entered his home: sheriff's office
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — An elderly homeowner shot a man on Saturday night who Bulloch County sheriff's deputies said "became aggressive" with the residents of the house. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Old River Road in Brooklet, Ga., in Bulloch County. After arriving on the...
Convicted felon arrested after police chase in Bryan County: sheriff's office
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A man was arrested in Bryan County on Sunday after he led a traffic team on a police chase. According to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office, a traffic team conducted a traffic stop at 1:03 p.m. on Highway 17 in Richmond Hill. After a deputy asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the driver left the scene.
Summerville man to compete on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville’s IT Director is expected to compete on the game show "Wheel of Fortune" this week!. Lenny Larkin should appear on Monday's episode, the town said. "Wheel of Fortune" starts at 7 p.m.
Garden City police investigating deadly shooting
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — Garden City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night. Police said they responded around 9:07 p.m. to Priscilla D. Thomas Way and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died as...
A priceless gift: Memorial Health hosts NICU reunion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Memorial Health Children’s Hospital hosted a neonatal intensive care unit reunion on Saturday to celebrate all of the babies, kids, and adults that were NICU patients. Many families showed up to play games, win prizes and show their love and support for the doctors...
