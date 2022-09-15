ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

WTGS

Savannah nonprofits ask for support as inflation persists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — As inflation drives costs up, nonprofit leaders say more people are turning to their organizations for support. Katie Griffith runs Over the Moon, a Savannah-based non-profit which helps provide diapers and feminine products to community members in need. Over The Moon just started its annual...
WTGS

I-16 ramp to Garden City closed for vehicle that went off roadway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The ramp to Interstate 16 from Interstate 516 headed toward Garden City is momentarily closed, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD announced the ramp is closed due to a vehicle that went off the roadway. There are no reported injuries, but closures are in place while crews remove the vehicle.
WTGS

Charleston advocate traveling to D.C. urging lawmakers to invest in kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Charleston advocate travels to Washington, D.C., from September 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit. This is the first in-person summit since 2019, before COVID. Middle school teacher Ridge Welch from Charleston will join...
WTGS

Savannah Police Dept. terminates officer following domestic-related incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — SPD announced they have terminated an officer after he was arrested on Monday for a domestic-related incident that occurred earlier this month, according to officials. Keith Lamarcus Roland, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts, according to a record...
WTGS

Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
WTGS

Convicted felon arrested after police chase in Bryan County: sheriff's office

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A man was arrested in Bryan County on Sunday after he led a traffic team on a police chase. According to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office, a traffic team conducted a traffic stop at 1:03 p.m. on Highway 17 in Richmond Hill. After a deputy asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the driver left the scene.
WTGS

Garden City police investigating deadly shooting

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — Garden City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night. Police said they responded around 9:07 p.m. to Priscilla D. Thomas Way and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died as...
WTGS

A priceless gift: Memorial Health hosts NICU reunion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Memorial Health Children’s Hospital hosted a neonatal intensive care unit reunion on Saturday to celebrate all of the babies, kids, and adults that were NICU patients. Many families showed up to play games, win prizes and show their love and support for the doctors...
