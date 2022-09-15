Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.

The order was issued due to a violation involving a weapon.

The shelter-in-place order has been lifted and GJPD have determined that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

More information will be provided once released.

