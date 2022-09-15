ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School

By Estrella Bencomo
 4 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.

The order was issued due to a violation involving a weapon.

The shelter-in-place order has been lifted and GJPD have determined that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

More information will be provided once released.

nbc11news.com

Montrose High School lockdown lifted, may have been caused by ‘prank call’

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose High School was on lockdown earlier today after a reported threat of a shooter in the building. The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and the school district released the following statement:. Montrose County School District has received...
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Unsolved Skull Mystery in Mesa County

The Mesa County Coroner provided a link to KREX in the hopes that members of the public would donate to assist pay for lab materials and research equipment to identify an individual from a 2011 case.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Structure replacement near Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work continues this week near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel on I-70. Drivers traveling westbound can anticipate an ongoing closure of the far-right lane. From Monday, September 19, 2022, through Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, drivers should expect a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Active Shooter Threats Turn out to be Hoax

Several schools, including at least three in western Colorado, have taken shelter in place today across the state. Calls were made warning of an ongoing shooting, but it all turned out to be a dangerous hoax.
DELTA, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Grand Junction, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Sports
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Government
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022

There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
#Shelter In Place#Highschool#Nexstar Media Inc
KJCT8

Maintenance causing ramp closures along I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting on Sunday, September 18. 2022. The work being completed will include updated wrong way detection signs on both the eastbound and westbound ramps of I-70 from the Utah state line through Silverthorne, specifically exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) through exit 205 (Silverthorne).
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service (NPS) has sampled and analyzed water in the Iola Basin of the Blue Mesa Reservoir, and has determined the presence of cyanotoxins that exceed safe exposure levels. Certain types of algae blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which can become harmful to humans...
MESA, CO
nbc11news.com

Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Update on Town of Palisade water discoloration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up after people in Palisade complained about discolored water coming from their taps. The town wants to dismiss any rumors about the safety of the drinking water and wants the public to know they’re working to fix the discoloration. The town said the discoloration was caused by manganese.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
highcountryshopper.com

CPW Recovers Body of Suspected Drowning Victim in Corn Lake

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers recovered the body of a suspected drowning victim from Corn Lake on Sunday, September 11. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, CPW park rangers responded to a report of a person who had fallen off their paddle board into the water and had not resurfaced at the Corn Lake section of James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park in Clifton. The victim was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.
CLIFTON, CO
K99

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado

Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
MONTROSE, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado Parks and Wildlife finds evidence of zebra mussels in Highline Lake

State officials have confirmed the presence of an invasive zebra mussel in Highline Lake located at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine invasive species sampling September 14. Two CPW experts have independently confirmed the identification of the mussel through visual identification methods and genetic confirmation was also made on the sample.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Javier De Los Santos

For the rest of this month, we’ll be celebrating Hispanic Heritage, bringing you stories of the culture and people who’ve enriched our community from the very start. Khira Isaacs introduces you to a beloved local musician, who not only mastered the art of the Spanish guitar but shares his gift with others. “I just took […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Alert issued for missing endangered adult

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
skyhinews.com

Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19

The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

