Shelter-in-Place Ordered at Grand Junction High School
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – According to the Grand Junction Police Department, before 11:30 a.m. today, officers issued a shelter-in-place order at the Grand Junction High School.
The order was issued due to a violation involving a weapon.
The shelter-in-place order has been lifted and GJPD have determined that there is no ongoing threat to the community.
More information will be provided once released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 2