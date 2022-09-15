Peter Yingxiao Wang, a specialist in CAR T-cell cancer therapies, joins USC in January 2023 as the new chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering. Research leader in the field of precision medicine, Professor Peter Yingxiao Wang, will join the USC Viterbi School of Engineering on January 1, 2023, as the new chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering.

