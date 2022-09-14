ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

petpress.net

Why Do Chihuahuas Burrow? 4 Reasons Behind This Behavior

Do you own a chihuahua? If so, you may have noticed that they love to burrow under blankets, pillows, and other soft objects. Why do chihuahuas do this?. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind chihuahua burrowing and what it means for your pet. Stay tuned for...
DogTime

The Native Dogs of India: A Day in the Life

For domesticated dogs, life consists of chasing balls, waiting for the next meal, and a lot of resting. But for the native dogs of India, things are drastically different. A recent article in JSTOR chronicled the journey of three biologists as they set out to uncover the realities of life for these native dogs. Native Dogs […] The post The Native Dogs of India: A Day in the Life appeared first on DogTime.
lovemeow.com

Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands

A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
Inverse

Does my cat like me? 4 scientific ways to tell

Even the most devoted cat owners wonder at some point, perhaps waking up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night, whether their cat really loves them. Dog people like to smugly point out dogs’ long history as humankind’s best friend. But research shows cats’ reputation...
marthastewart.com

7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians

From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
Phys.org

Four science-based ways to tell if your cat loves you

Even the most devoted cat owners wonder at some point, perhaps waking up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night, whether their cat really loves them. Dog people like to smugly point out dogs' long history as humankind's best friend. But research shows cats' reputation as a...
DogTime

These Spaniels Are Saving the Endangered Box Turtle

Dogs have supernatural noses. Unsurprisingly, their sense of smell has helped humans for millennia. But now, scientists are using dogs to help them protect natural environments and their inhabitants. In this case, one group of dogs is sniffing out a very important and vulnerable species: box turtles. AVMA News reports on John Rucker, a retired […] The post These Spaniels Are Saving the Endangered Box Turtle appeared first on DogTime.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Koala facts that will change how you think of these cute animals

Koalas — most people know these animals as cute little creatures that live in Australia and eat eucalyptus leaves. While koalas can be very adorable, with their fuzzy ears and round noses, the species also has some strange, lesser-known qualities. What’s so weird about them? If you’re a hardcore koala fan, you might not want to know. Ignorance is bliss, and in this case, bliss means not knowing weird, unsettling, and gross facts about koalas. But, for those curious enough to learn more, get ready to have your understanding of koalas change forever. Without further ado, here are four strange koala facts.
ANIMALS

