CNBC
Cisco ex-CEO John Chambers is taking on his former company with new networking startup called Nile
Nile is being led by Cisco's former development chief Pankaj Patel and was co-founded by John Chambers, who spent two decades as Cisco's CEO. The startup promises to run networking infrastructure for wireless connections at offices, and can save companies up to 50% on their costs. Cisco is one of...
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Xeneta raises $80M to build out its real-time analytics platform for shipping and air freight
The incomparable Mike Butcher just celebrated 15 years at TechCrunch. You get less for murder these days, so that’s a hell of a milestone, and (as far as we know) he didn’t even seriously maim, far less murder, anyone. Awesome work, Mike. Glad to have you here with us! — Christine and Haje.
The Verge
Parler pivots to ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
On Friday, Parler announced that it was entering the internet infrastructure industry in order to provide new “uncancelable” cloud services for online businesses. In a Friday press release, Parler announced that it was restructuring; the new venture, called Parlement Technologies, will provide new internet infrastructure services for businesses it says are at risk of being forced off the internet. With $16 million in new Series B funding, the company purchased Dynascale, a California-based cloud services company that touts more than $30 million in annual revenue and 50,000 square feet of data center space.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS・
TechSpot
Former US ambassador warns about data tracking, says the US is making China's surveillance job easier
Big quote: The Federal Trade Commission asked for opinions about data economy and commercial surveillance, and former US ambassador Karen Kornbluh described the situation with grave and unambiguous words. The Federal Trade Commission recently hosted a public forum on Commercial Surveillance and Lax Data Security Practices, an online-only event where...
Samsung's US customer data hacked: Here's what info was taken
Samsung's U.S. data servers were hacked in late July, but Samsung didn't inform affected customers until September.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Why Embedded Finance Has the Potential to Reshape B2B Payments
It’s hard to pin down just how much a digital transformation is worth — what the quantifiable opportunity really is as new business models evolve. That’s especially true as payments, especially B2B payments, finally and fully catch up to long-awaited digital potential. Consulting firm Bain & Company...
Microsoft has launched a new CDN for businesses
Microsoft has announced it will introduce a new CDN service targeted at businesses, with video streaming enhancements taking centre stage. The news follows the acquisition of eCDN (Enterprise Content Delivery Network) company Peer5 in August 2021 and the subsequent integration of the firm's service into the Teams video conferencing platform.
Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings
Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
Silicon Valley startup SambaNova offers new AI system, triples previous system speed
Sept 14 (Reuters) - SambaNova Systems, a SoftBank-backed Silicon Valley artificial intelligence chip and systems startup, said on Wednesday it has started offering its new AI system called DataScale SN30, tripling the speed of its previous product.
Benzinga
London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK's Leading Data and Analytics Event
Learn How Decision Intelligence Can Turn Enterprise Data into New Lines of Business and Revenue Streams. The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station.
TechCrunch
Most fintechs partner with banks; Varo became one, and says it’s paying off
The startup launched its banking services in 2017, aimed at making younger consumers comfortable doing all their banking online. It has raised nearly $1 billion since its 2015 inception and was valued at $2.5 billion at the time of its last raise in 2021. Its backers include institutions such as Lone Pine Capital, Warburg Pincus and The Rise Fund, as well as U2’s Bono and NBA player Russell Westbrook.
Benzinga
Coresight Research Features Digital Wave Technology in PIM Innovator Intelligence Report
As part of Coresight Research's Innovator Intelligence series of reports, the research and advisory firm that specializes in retail and technology, provides an in-depth look at modern product information management (PIM) and Digital Wave Technology, the solutions provider that makes omnichannel possible for retailers and brands. This press release features...
thefastmode.com
Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace
Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
Tencent Cloud is working with Web3 Company Strange Universe Technology to co-launch virtual experiences.
This innovative partnership will change the way we do business forever!. The two companies have teamed up to create an immersive platform that helps businesses thrive in a virtual environment.
Amazon’s tech empire is expanding into mechatronics
Amazon announced its latest robotics industry acquisition, Cloostermans, last Friday—the latest in a string of high profile business deals signaling the company’s continuing efforts to automate both its warehouse labor force and retail products. Founded in Belgium in 1884 as textile repair shop, Cloostermans now produces mechatronics. Businesses such as Amazon use this kind of technology to move and stack huge pallets, as well as for packing large scale product deliveries.
SAP price hike has customers asking difficult questions
SAP user group DSAG has voiced complaints about the recent increases in support fees for the German company's popular enterprise software. Thomas Henzler, DSAG board member, told The Register (opens in new tab) that though SAP is "within its rights" when it comes to raising prices, "the value received for maintenance had fallen over time, making the price rise difficult to justify".
