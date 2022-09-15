ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Digital Trends

Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU

Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
CNET

Uber: No Evidence of Sensitive Data Breached in Security Incident

Uber's computer network was breached Thursday, leading the ride-hailing giant to take several internal communications and engineering systems offline as it investigated the hack, as reported earlier by The New York Times. Uber said its investigation is ongoing as of Friday at 10:30 a.m. PT, but said there's "no evidence...
TheStreet

EU Continues American Big Tech Battle With Big Google Fine

American tech companies are suffering from their success across the pond. European regulators have taken a hard look at the Silicon Valley tech giants that dominate the market share on the continent in recent years. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) , Apple (AAPL) , Amazon (AMZN) , Facebook parent Meta Platforms...
The Hill

Why ‘sharenting’ is sparking real fears about children’s privacy

The popularity of social media has led to increasing numbers of parents and caregivers sharing photos or videos of their children, a practice dubbed “sharenting.”. But companies and predators are waiting to jump on these posts to harvest kids’ data for monetary purposes, or worse. What’s more, the...
Android Police

Google’s record Android EU fine won't be overturned, confirms court

The EU hit Google with a record fine back in 2018. At the heart of the problem, EU antitrust investigator Margrethe Vestager found that Google was misusing its power over the Android ecosystem. The fine was joined by a number of changes forced upon Android in the EU, allowing some companies to launch Android forks without Google apps more easily. Naturally, Google disagrees that the fine is justified, and so the company has been fighting against it in court for years. That court has now ruled that the fine was mostly justified, reducing it only ever so slightly by €200 million (~$200 million).
