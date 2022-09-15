Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Facebook privacy lawsuit on behalf of US users sees Meta offer $37.5M settlement
A Facebook privacy lawsuit looks likely to be settled after parent company Meta offered a total of $37.5M to settle claims by US users. The lawsuit relates to Facebook tracking user locations even after they had switched off Location Services …. Where location data was not available, the app used...
itechpost.com
South Korean Government Fines Google, Meta Approx. $71.8M for Violating Privacy Laws
Google and Meta can't seem to catch a break from legal battles. The South Korean government has recently fined the two tech giants a combined fine of approximately $71.8 million after finding they violated the country's data privacy law. You may remember that Meta is currently facing an antitrust lawsuit...
CNET
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: Do You Qualify for a Check?
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al vs. Meta Platforms claim the social media platform collected location data even when users turned off their...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
TikTok and Facebook Are Tracking User Data Via In-App Browsers, A Study Shows How They Do It
A recent report highlighted the use of "custom browsers" by Apple Inc AAPL iOS social apps, calling out Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META and TikTok for continuing to build their in-app browsers. Software developer Felix Krause pressed the panic button after finding that Meta and TikTok inject code into...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Department of Defense equity chief goes dark on social media after Fox News Digital report on anti-White posts
A diversity chief at the Department of Defense's education wing went dark on social media after Fox News Digital found that she posted disparaging posts about White people on Twitter. The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), Kelisa Wing, described herself on...
Google Beware! TikTok Is Now Challenging Its Search Leadership: Report
China-based ByteDance-owned TikTok has taken the social media world by storm and has emerged as a serious contender to the likes of Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Snap, Inc’s SNAP Snapchat. TikTok, which is loved for its entertainment-focused short videos, is now increasingly presenting a new use case, according...
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
Digital Trends
Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU
Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices
BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google (GOOGL.O) will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
CNET
Uber: No Evidence of Sensitive Data Breached in Security Incident
Uber's computer network was breached Thursday, leading the ride-hailing giant to take several internal communications and engineering systems offline as it investigated the hack, as reported earlier by The New York Times. Uber said its investigation is ongoing as of Friday at 10:30 a.m. PT, but said there's "no evidence...
EU Continues American Big Tech Battle With Big Google Fine
American tech companies are suffering from their success across the pond. European regulators have taken a hard look at the Silicon Valley tech giants that dominate the market share on the continent in recent years. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) , Apple (AAPL) , Amazon (AMZN) , Facebook parent Meta Platforms...
Google court docs show that users who opt out of tracking are still monitored
Newly released documents in the Arizona Attorney General’s lawsuit against tech behemoth Google reveal more details about the company’s response to reporting on its privacy policies and how Google users’ IP addresses are used to obtain exact location information. Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s case, filed in 2020,...
TechCrunch
Yubo is about to verify the age of all its users using facial age estimation
The startup originally started verifying the age of its users back in May. With such a young audience, moderation and safety are extremely important to mitigates risks of child abuse. Yubo is an app for young people. If you’re 50, you shouldn’t be able to sign up. Similarly, Yubo only...
Internal Documents Show Instagram Is Not Even Close To TikTok, Lags In Engagement: WSJ
Meta Platforms Inc META touts Instagram Reels as its answer to TikTok. However, Instagram users cumulatively spent 17.6 million hours a day watching Reels, less than one-tenth of the 197.8 million hours TikTok users spent each day on that platform, as per Meta’s internal documents, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Why ‘sharenting’ is sparking real fears about children’s privacy
The popularity of social media has led to increasing numbers of parents and caregivers sharing photos or videos of their children, a practice dubbed “sharenting.”. But companies and predators are waiting to jump on these posts to harvest kids’ data for monetary purposes, or worse. What’s more, the...
Google illegally buys off tech giants to stay dominant in search, DOJ argues
Google pays billions of dollars to other major tech companies illegally to make itself the most popular search engine by default, the Department of Justice argued before a federal judge.
Google’s record Android EU fine won't be overturned, confirms court
The EU hit Google with a record fine back in 2018. At the heart of the problem, EU antitrust investigator Margrethe Vestager found that Google was misusing its power over the Android ecosystem. The fine was joined by a number of changes forced upon Android in the EU, allowing some companies to launch Android forks without Google apps more easily. Naturally, Google disagrees that the fine is justified, and so the company has been fighting against it in court for years. That court has now ruled that the fine was mostly justified, reducing it only ever so slightly by €200 million (~$200 million).
