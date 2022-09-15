ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

Many view L.A. from the confines of the campus bubble

Living in Los Angeles without a car makes life a million times more difficult — day to day, socially and professionally. But the financial responsibility of a car is not feasible for low-income and out-of-state students, thus creating unequal opportunities in how students are able to “make the most” out of their college experience at USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

USC football overpowers Fresno State, improves to 3-0

USC football showcased their offensive capabilities under the lights at the Coliseum, taking down the Fresno State Bulldogs 45-17. The Trojans improved to 3-0 on the year in a game that featured over 500 total offensive yards by USC, including 100-yard rushing performances from Trojan running backs redshirt senior Travis Dye and senior Austin Jones — each of whom also recorded a touchdown.
FRESNO, CA
Daily Trojan

‘Werq the World’ struts into South Central with top-notch drag talent

Rain in Los Angeles is rare. But this weekend, South Central was drenched in an even more distinctive kind of reign: the rhinestoned, high-heeled domination of drag’s A-listers. “The Werq the World Tour” sashayed into the Shrine Auditorium Friday night, featuring a lineup of nine drag queens from popular reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy