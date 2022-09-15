Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles Told Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth’s Death Five Minutes Before Official Announcement
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry was only told of the queen’s death by his father King Charles five minutes before the official announcement was made, it has been revealed.
Meghan Markle arrived at the Queen's funeral with Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte
Meghan Markle has not been seen publicly with Prince George or Princess Charlotte since she and Prince Harry stepped back from the royal family.
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, walked in the funeral procession behind the Queen's coffin
The Queen's great-grandchildren joined their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.
The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan
The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed with seating arrangement at Queen’s funeral
No one puts Harry in a corner … except the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not join Prince William, Kate Middleton or other family members who sat in the front row at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were squished in a corner at the end of the second row beside Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. William and Harry, who have had a strained relationship over the past few years, were as far away from each other as could be, separated by the church...
Before She Died in August 1997, These Were Princess Diana's Final Words
The Princess of Wales died tragically after a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997, due to a high-speed chase by the paparazzi and what the subsequent inquest described as the "gross negligence" of her driver, Henri Paul, whose blood alcohol was three times over the French legal limit.
Princess Diana’s Friend Says the Late Royal Wouldn’t Be a Big Meghan Markle Fan Because She Was So Protective of Prince Harry
Find out why one of the late Princess Diana's confidants doesn't think that Harry's mom would be huge fan of his wife.
Why the Royal Family Did Not Want Elton John to Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral
This is the reason there was initially "pushback" from the Palace against Elton John performing "Candle in the Wind" during Princess Diana's funeral service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emotional Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin During Her Funeral
An emotional Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin together as the Queen made her final journey down the hall of Westminster Abbey, where her reign began. Meghan donned all black and a fascinator in mourning the monarch. She also wore pearl and diamond drop earrings the Queen gave to her in 2018. They walked behind Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte during the procession. Prince Harry and Meghan sat directly behind King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla during the funeral service.
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Rejected Chance to Visit Queen Elizabeth in the Weeks Before Her Death
Prince Harry rejected an offer to visit Queen Elizabeth weeks ahead of her death says royal expert Katie Nicholl.
U.K.・
Popculture
Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Specific Reason
During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince Harry Moves to Dispel Military Uniform Dispute: Focus on the Queen
Prince Harry has reconciled himself to not wearing a military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as his spokesperson said: "We respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." Harry served two tours on the front line in Afghanistan but was told...
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears
On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
Kate Middleton’s Icy Glare at Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance Explained by Body Language Expert
A body language expert explained the moment that Kate Middleton appeared to glare at Meghan Markle, saying she 'appeared to look through her.'
Prince William May Not Be ‘That Interested’ in Getting Prince Harry ‘Back Into the Fold’ — Expert
Prince William has 'much more of a grudge' against Prince Harry compared to King Charles, leading an expert to believe Prince William's not 'that interested' in his brother returning.
Sarah Ferguson joins ex-husband Prince Andrew at Queen’s memorial
Sarah Ferguson was spotted for the first time since her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week. The Duchess of York joined her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, on Friday to view floral tributes left for the late Queen outside Windsor Castle. Fergie, as she is affectionately known, praised her late...
Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear black veils on the day of the Queen’s funeral
Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are expected to be wearing black veils on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as part of a long-standing tradition. Following the monarch's passing on Thursday 8 September, the Queen's coffin has been transported from her Balmoral Estate in Scotland to Buckingham Palace in London.
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Doesn’t Look ‘Confident’ While Walking With Kate and William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Here's what one expert said about Meghan and how she doesn't look confident.
Comments / 0