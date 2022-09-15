ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan

The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed with seating arrangement at Queen’s funeral

No one puts Harry in a corner … except the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not join Prince William, Kate Middleton or other family members who sat in the front row at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were squished in a corner at the end of the second row beside Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. William and Harry, who have had a strained relationship over the past few years, were as far away from each other as could be, separated by the church...
HollywoodLife

Emotional Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Walk Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin During Her Funeral

An emotional Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin together as the Queen made her final journey down the hall of Westminster Abbey, where her reign began. Meghan donned all black and a fascinator in mourning the monarch. She also wore pearl and diamond drop earrings the Queen gave to her in 2018. They walked behind Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte during the procession. Prince Harry and Meghan sat directly behind King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla during the funeral service.
Popculture

Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Specific Reason

During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.

