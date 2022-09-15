Read full article on original website
Android Authority
How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge
Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
ZDNet
How to tighten your security in Microsoft Edge
Those of you who use Microsoft Edge want to make sure that your security is as tight as possible. And Edge offers a variety of settings to help you reach that goal. A SmartScreen option will protect you from malicious websites and files. An option for potentially unwanted apps blocks downloads of suspicious or low-reputation apps.
Engadget
Microsoft Teams has been storing authentication tokens in plaintext
Microsoft Teams stores authentication tokens in unencrypted plaintext mode, allowing attackers to potentially control communications within an organization, according to the security firm Vectra. The flaw affects the desktop app for Windows, Mac and Linux built using Microsoft's Electron framework. Microsoft is aware of the issue but said it has no plans for a fix anytime soon, since an exploit would also require network access.
TechCrunch
Adobe buys Figma, Uber gets hacked, and Google shrinks Area 120
Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. This week was a bit all over the place, with another big story breaking every couple hours. Let’s just drop right in, shall we?. Cutbacks at Area 120: Area 120 is Google’s in-house incubator, meant to let Googlers with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts
Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out
I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
Adobe is buying Figma, and creatives have... concerns
So Adobe is buying Figma, and unsurprisingly the news is causing some controversy in the creative world. The software giant behind tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop and Premiere Pro is snapping up the collaborative design platform for a cool $20 billion, and creatives are worried about what that might mean the platform.
Microsoft Teams security flaw lets hackers steal accounts - and there’s no fix in sight
There's an easy way to steal Microsoft Teams authentication tokens, researchers claim. There is a security flaw in Microsoft Teams that allows threat actors to log into other people’s accounts, even if those accounts are protected with multi-factor authentication, researchers have claimed. Cybersecurity analysts from Vectra say the Teams...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Apple Launches iOS 16 and Social Media Platforms Continue Copying Each Other in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the world of tech had lots to share. Apple stayed busy, stocking its shelves with its latest products and launching iOS 16 on iPhone 8 and later devices. Social media platforms continued to dupe each other: Instagram began testing a new in-feed repost feature similar to that of Twitter, and TikTok launched experiments with a new BeReal-style feature called TikTok Now. And in another vein, we received an update on the status of Elon Musk‘s tumultuous $44 billion USD Twitter deal.
Google’s record Android EU fine won't be overturned, confirms court
The EU hit Google with a record fine back in 2018. At the heart of the problem, EU antitrust investigator Margrethe Vestager found that Google was misusing its power over the Android ecosystem. The fine was joined by a number of changes forced upon Android in the EU, allowing some companies to launch Android forks without Google apps more easily. Naturally, Google disagrees that the fine is justified, and so the company has been fighting against it in court for years. That court has now ruled that the fine was mostly justified, reducing it only ever so slightly by €200 million (~$200 million).
DuckDuckGo, Proton, Mozilla throw weight behind bill targeting Big Tech ‘surveillance’
Tech companies fighting for data privacy in the US want to resurrect a forgotten old bill. A group of privacy-focused organizations have signed a letter imploring US Congress leaders to schedule a vote on a bill that would hamper data collection by tech giants and promote user access to online privacy tools.
Microsoft Edge News Feed infiltrated by tech support scammers
Scammers are planting malicious advertisements in the Microsoft Edge news feed, according to new research from antivirus and VPN provider Malwarebytes. In a blog post (opens in new tab) by its threat intelligence team, the company claims that the scheme, set up to “direct victims to tech support scam pages”, has been in motion for at least two months.
Phone Arena
Google might soon bring several key updates to the Messages app
Have you ever been in a situation where someone, a friend let’s say, sends you a voice message that you really want to hear, but you can’t because you are at work for example? Oh who are we kidding, we’ve all found ourselves in a similar situation at least once.
Create a Full Autocomplete Search Application with Elasticsearch, Kibana, NestJS and React
Elasticsearch is a distributed, RESTful search and analytics engine that can handle an expanding range of use cases. It offers a full-text search engine with a multitenant capability, an HTTP web interface, and schema-free JSON documents, all with simple installation. Elasticsearch is a search engine based on the Lucene library....
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Netflix
Amazon and Netflix are competing for viewers in the streaming business. It's been a challenging year, and both companies' shares have fallen considerably. However, one company is the better option for consistent revenue growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Telegram 9.0 brings 'endless' emoji to Premium subscribers, leaves some for free users
Telegram is one of the best-known secure messaging apps out there. Despite offering its services for free to all users since its inception in 2013, the company announced a major shift in its functioning by launching a paid tier a few months ago, known as Telegram Premium. This week, the app developer announced the rollout of version 9.0 of Telegram, which includes some new features primarily targeting Premium subscribers.
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: iOS 16 takes off, TikTok clones BeReal, social cos go to Congress
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has decreased. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
18-year-old allegedly hacks Uber and sends employees messages on Slack
San-Franciso-headquartered ride-hailing company Uber, with a presence in over 10,000 cities in 72 countries, is now investigating a breach after an 18-year-old hacked into its network and allegedly has access to its source code, The New York Times has reported. The incident came to light after the alleged hacker reached...
