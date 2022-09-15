‘Finally resolved’: UConn settles with ex-basketball coach Ollie for additional $4 million

Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Aces beat Connecticut Sun for WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Las Vegas never had a professional sports champion — until Sunday. Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city’s first pro title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
A former Minor League Baseball player hopes the union changes will mean improvements
The majority of professional baseball players never actually make it to the major leagues. They dream big, but most live on small paychecks and bounce around the minor leagues until they get called up or bow out after a hard life with few perks. PETER GEHLE: You go from peanut...
MLB・
No. 4 Michigan routs UConn football team 59-0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping No. 4 Michigan rout Connecticut 59-0 Saturday. The Wolverines (3-0) led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in...
