Human papillomavirus infection is associated with adenocarcinoma of the cervix [Classics Series]

Magnesium for the prevention of cerebral palsy [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. Among women with imminent preterm delivery, babies of women randomized to magnesium were less likely to be diagnosed with moderate or severe cerebral palsy. Original Date of...
Adjuvant pembrolizumab increased disease-free survival in completely resected, PD-L1 unselected non-small-cell lung cancer patients
1. Adjuvant pembrolizumab significantly improved disease-free survival in comparison to placebo in PD-L1 unselected non-small-cell lung cancer patients who underwent complete resection. 2. Adverse events of grades 3 or higher occurred slightly more often in the pembrolizumab arm, with the most common ones being hypertension and pneumonia in the pembrolizumab...
Bihormonal artificial pancreas effective for post total pancreatectomy patients
1. In patients that developed diabetes following total pancreatectomy, those using bihormonal artificial pancreas (BIHAP) were found to have significantly increased time in euglycemia when compared to patients using current diabetes care. 2. A majority of patients in the study wished to continue the BIHAP treatment if possible, on the...
Impact of ultrasonographic blind spots for early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma during surveillance
1. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) tumours located in ultrasound (US) blind spots were associated with poorer overall survival if not detected by US, larger tumour size, and greater likelihood of treatment with hepatectomy as opposed to radiofrequency ablation, compared to tumours in non-blind spots. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Hepatocellular carcinoma...
Simple score developed to predict increased risk of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
1. The simple score comprised of 3 clinical (age, male sex, hypertension diagnosis) and 3 echocardiographic (ejection faction, posterior wall thickness, relative wall thickness) variables predicts increased risk of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. 2. Clinically useful classification performance was noted for a...
Low prevalence of adrenal tumors in the general adult screening population
1. The prevalence of adrenal tumors in the general adult screening population is 1.4%. 2. The majority of these adrenal tumors are nonfunctioning regardless of patient age. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Adrenal incidentalomas are incidentally found nodules, usually at least one centimeter in diameter, found in patients...
Cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging phenotype with pathology-frequent late gadolinium enhancement associated with high-risk of ventricular arrhythmic and heart failure events
1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 504 patients with biopsy proven sarcoidosis who underwent cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging (CMR), the phenotype with pathology-frequent late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) was associated with a high risk of arrhythmic and heart failure events. 2. The absence of the pathology-frequent LGE phenotype was associated...
Risk of cardiovascular pathology determined using advanced cardiovascular imaging limited by heterogeneity amongst patients with human immunodeficiency virus
1. Prevalence of moderate coronary disease ranged from 0-52% amongst patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in this systematic review as assessed using computed tomography. 2. Significant heterogeneity exists amongst studies of cardiovascular disease in patients with HIV precluding any definite conclusions about an association between the two. Level of...
Rare genetic variants may be enriched in patients with high-risk spontaneous coronary artery dissection
1. This prospective case-control study demonstrated that approximately 20% of patients with spontaneous coronary artery dissection with high-risk features had a rare genetic variant associated with a vascular connective tissue disease. 2. Variants in the COL3A1 gene, a gene associated with connective tissue disease, were the most common variant seen...
Sleep surgery for obstructive sleep apnea may decrease blood pressure
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, surgeries for sleep apnea showed improvements in obstructive sleep apnea symptoms as well as blood pressure. 2. Furthermore, there were significant decreases in blood pressure in both eastern and western countries, with no significant differences between the two demographic groups. Evidence Rating Level:...
