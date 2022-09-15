Read full article on original website
Related
radioplusinfo.com
9-20-22 wi governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can’t unilaterally order them to stop and some paroles are mandated by law. Michels has been hitting Evers as being soft on crime, accusing the Democrat in Monday’s letter of sympathizing with and coddling “brutal, convicted criminals.” Wisconsin’s parole commission, which operates independently of the governor, has granted about 460 discretionary paroles not required by law, something that both Republican and Democratic governors before Evers also routinely granted. Polls show the race between Evers and Michels to be about even.
radioplusinfo.com
9-20-22 holiday travel booking
Although the summer travel season just came to an end, Wisconsinites are already beginning to lock in their plans for the holidays. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says a AAA travel survey found 44 percent of those who plan to take a trip during the holidays said they would book earlier than in years past due to higher travel prices. Jarmusz says nearly half of Thanksgiving travelers say they will finalize their travel plans in the next few weeks. When it comes to the Christmas holiday, 30 percent say they will finalize their travel plans by the end of September and more than half by the end of October.
Comments / 0