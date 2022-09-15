Although the summer travel season just came to an end, Wisconsinites are already beginning to lock in their plans for the holidays. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says a AAA travel survey found 44 percent of those who plan to take a trip during the holidays said they would book earlier than in years past due to higher travel prices. Jarmusz says nearly half of Thanksgiving travelers say they will finalize their travel plans in the next few weeks. When it comes to the Christmas holiday, 30 percent say they will finalize their travel plans by the end of September and more than half by the end of October.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO