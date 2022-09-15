The St. Louis Cardinals revealed their list of players who will be in the 2023 Arizona Fall League. The St. Louis Cardinals player development program just announced the nine players who will be on the team’s Arizona Fall League roster. The AFL is a good hint at who will debut for the St. Louis Cardinals next season. All eight players on last year’s AFL roster appeared in the major leagues this year, and eight more players will take their place this year.

