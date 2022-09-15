ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fox News

Jacob deGrom breaks 108-year-old MLB record in Mets win

Jacob deGrom may very well be the best pitcher of this generation. On Sunday, the New York Mets ace had his 40th straight start of allowing three or less earned runs, setting a new MLB record. Excluding openers, deGrom now has the most consecutive starts allowing no more than four...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-MLB coach, GM says Cairo will be a 'hot commodity'

Miguel Cairo's performance as interim manager has been close to perfect. The White Sox' bench coach is 13-6 since subbing in for everyday skipper Tony La Russa in light of his recent heart issue. Cairo's substitution as interim manager has been so good some believe teams will have their sights...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals announce Arizona Fall League roster

The St. Louis Cardinals revealed their list of players who will be in the 2023 Arizona Fall League. The St. Louis Cardinals player development program just announced the nine players who will be on the team’s Arizona Fall League roster. The AFL is a good hint at who will debut for the St. Louis Cardinals next season. All eight players on last year’s AFL roster appeared in the major leagues this year, and eight more players will take their place this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to camp deal

The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Monday at 11:30 PT

Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears lead dominant first drive with Fields touchdown

That was quite the first drive. Justin Fields capped off a seven-play, 71-yard opening drive against the Green Bay Packers with a speedy six-yard touchdown to the corner pylon. The Bears' first drive demonstrated plenty of preparation and determination. Offensive Luke Getsy teed up the offense with a nifty flea...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

