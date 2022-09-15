Read full article on original website
Jacob deGrom breaks 108-year-old MLB record in Mets win
Jacob deGrom may very well be the best pitcher of this generation. On Sunday, the New York Mets ace had his 40th straight start of allowing three or less earned runs, setting a new MLB record. Excluding openers, deGrom now has the most consecutive starts allowing no more than four...
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
Ex-MLB coach, GM says Cairo will be a 'hot commodity'
Miguel Cairo's performance as interim manager has been close to perfect. The White Sox' bench coach is 13-6 since subbing in for everyday skipper Tony La Russa in light of his recent heart issue. Cairo's substitution as interim manager has been so good some believe teams will have their sights...
Cardinals: What is Tyler O’Neill’s future with St. Louis?
Tyler O’Neill was supposed to be the third fiddle to Goldschmidt and Arenado, but now his future is in question. The St. Louis Cardinals came into the 2022 season with high expectations for their offense, due in large part to the emergence of outfielder Tyler O’Neill. Like many...
St. Louis Cardinals announce Arizona Fall League roster
The St. Louis Cardinals revealed their list of players who will be in the 2023 Arizona Fall League. The St. Louis Cardinals player development program just announced the nine players who will be on the team’s Arizona Fall League roster. The AFL is a good hint at who will debut for the St. Louis Cardinals next season. All eight players on last year’s AFL roster appeared in the major leagues this year, and eight more players will take their place this year.
Report: Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to camp deal
The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.
How to watch White Sox vs. Guardians in Spanish and English
The Chicago White Sox are preparing to host the Cleveland Guardians in a pivotal three-game series this week. With the White Sox and Guardians embroiled in a tight AL Central title race, this series will either put it out of reach or tighten the gap for the White Sox. Wednesday...
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
Do Bears 'trust' Fields to throw more after loss vs. Packers?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The 2022 Bears' season is all about the growth and development of quarterback Justin Fields. General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Eberflus would like to exit the 2022 campaign knowing for sure if Fields is their franchise signal-caller or not. The lack of...
UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Monday at 11:30 PT
Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
Bears not ready to name Jenkins or Patrick starting RG
After two games, the Bears are still not ready to name a starting right guard. On Sunday Night Football, the Bears continued their rotation of Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick. On Monday, Eberflus hinted that may continue. “It depends on where we have Lucas,” Eberflus said. “If we have Lucas...
Bears lead dominant first drive with Fields touchdown
That was quite the first drive. Justin Fields capped off a seven-play, 71-yard opening drive against the Green Bay Packers with a speedy six-yard touchdown to the corner pylon. The Bears' first drive demonstrated plenty of preparation and determination. Offensive Luke Getsy teed up the offense with a nifty flea...
Watch Kyler Murray run 84 total yards on wild 2-point conversion
Kyler Murray ran more than 84 yards and into the end zone for...two points?. In what might have been the longest two-point conversion in NFL history, Murray scrambled for more than 20 seconds before finally crossing the goal line during the Arizona Cardinals' 29-23 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
