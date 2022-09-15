Read full article on original website
Wausau man wanted after crash, allegedly suicidal statements, captured
A 20-year-old Wausau man who was the subject of a weekend manhunt after allegedly acting in a suicidal manner and fleeing from the scene of a crash on Hwy. 29 was captured and is in custody in Marathon County. Chad Myszka was initially transported to a local hospital, according to...
Deputy who shot, killed man in Adams County put on administrative assignment; victim identified
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man last week has been put on administrative assignment, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Thursday. According to the latest update from DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Deputy Jacob Bean shot and killed 61-year-old Bryon Childers on Sept. 7 after law enforcement got...
WJFW-TV
Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
Names released in fatal Adams Co. shooting involving deputy
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Thursday released additioal information including the names of those involved after an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man wanted by police. The shooting happened Sept. 6 in the town of Strongs Prairie. According to a...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
Victim in fatal Wood Co. motorcycle crash identified
Police have identified the victim in a Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards. Police say Wulf was westbound on Hwy. 54 at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by vehicle as he approached the intersection of Green Grove Lane. Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle.
wrcitytimes.com
Suspected drunk driver kills motorcyclist
PORT EDWARDS — A Port Edwards man was killed, after his motorcycle was rear-ended. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 on Highway 54 in the Township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 47-year-old Port Edwards man was traveling westbound...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man accused of lying about being a veteran, facing 12 charges
(WFRV) – A man from Tomah was recently charged after allegedly claiming that his business was a Service-Sidabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, which resulted in him receiving contracts from the Department of Defense. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 44-year-old Jonathan Walker is facing twelve charges in regard to...
Tomah business owner indicted after allegedly posing as service-disabled veteran for federal funds
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury issued a 12-count indictment of a Tomah man Wednesday on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Jonathan Walker, owner of Walker Investment Properties, LLC (WIP) in Tomah, sought and received federal contracts for his company by claiming it was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business between 2015 and 2019. Walker is neither a veteran nor was he disabled in the line of duty, according to the indictment.
Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
spmetrowire.com
Plover tax preparer sentenced to federal prison time
A Plover man has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for filing fraudulent tax returns. James Canfield, 74, was sen...
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
Portage residents concerned about possible removal of pedestrian bridge near downtown
PORTAGE, Wis. — Residents who walk and bike across a pedestrian bridge near downtown Portage are concerned its potential removal could make it more difficult for them to get around. According to the city, the bridge between West Mullett and West Edgewater streets next to the Riverwood Apartments is deteriorating and becoming a safety concern. For Patricia Jensen and her...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
WJFW-TV
D.C. Everest Scores 44 Points to Take Out Stevens Point
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- D.C. Everest hosted Stevens Point on Friday night in an high scoring affair with both teams combining for 62 points. D.C. Everest came in with a record of 2-2, looking to get above .500 with a win. Stevens Point was 1-3 before they traveled to Steffenhagen Field...
WJFW-TV
Wausau West's Undefeated Season Ends After Loss to Marshfield
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West found themselves in the top-10 of the Coaches Poll Rankings for the first time this season. They posted an impressive 5-0 start and looked to stay unbeaten when they hosted Marshfield on Friday. Marshfield, on the other hand, was 3-2 coming in to this matchup.
marquettecountytribune.com
The Montello Movie Theater comes alive again
In an interview for the Marquette County Tribune in 2005, just two years after Dave and Dawn Anderson bought the Montello Movie Theater, Dawn said, “We knew nothing about the business. We had to learn the equipment, how to book movies, everything about it. But the previous owners were very helpful and stayed with us until we learned it all.”
WJFW-TV
Mosinee Uses Big 2nd Half Push to Defeat Hayward
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- After an unpredictable start to the season, Mosinee found themselves hosting Hayward in a Great Northern Conference matchup. Mosinee went in with a 2-1-1 record while Hayward was 1-3 before taking on Mosinee. The dynamic duo of Jirschele and Stoffel from Mosinee combined for 5 total touchdowns...
