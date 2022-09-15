Read full article on original website
Robert Phillip “Phil” Ward, Jr
Robert Phillip “Phil” Ward, Jr. 53, Glasgow, died Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green. A native of Barren County, he was a welder for C & M who enjoyed fishing, college basketball, NASCAR, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Survivors include his wife Mary...
Diana L. Hurt
Diana L. Hurt, 77, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Bowling Green, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Holley Carburetor and a member of the Church of Christ. She was a daughter of the late Willis Estil Watt and Willodean Cowles Watt and wife of the late James Wendell Hurt.
Darrell Wayne Austin
Darrell Wayne Austin, 78 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Aaron Austin and Zeffie Wilson Austin. He was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Austin. Darrell served in the Army and Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a truck driver and a born again Christian.
Joan Bailey Garrison (Updated)
Joan Bailey Garrison, age 87 of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home. She retired as a Vice President of Kentucky Banking Center of 25 years in Horse Cave, she was a christian and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. She was the daughter...
Clifford W. Oliver, Sr.
Clifford W. Oliver, Sr., 78, of Scottsville, Kentucky passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born the son of the late Clyde Oliver and Mary Teda Hardsock Oliver in Owsley County, Kentucky. Clifford was a 1962 graduate of Hazelgreen High School,...
Ramona Sue Ray
Ramona Sue Ray of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Bill Hall and Cordia Hall, was born on Wednesday, April 17, 1957 in Green County and departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin. She was 65 years, 4 months, and 30 days of age. She...
Carolyn Cox
Carolyn Cox, age 60, of Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born October 10, 1953, to the late William F. Thomas and the late Winifred (Tracwick) Thomas. Carolyn was a homemaker and an Army Chaplin Assistant. She was raised Pentecostal.
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
Authorities search for brother of victim shot in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his brother earlier today. Officials say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road around 11:30 a.m. A relative drove the gunshot victim to River Place where first responders met them and then transported the victim to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
Celebrate the Jacksonian Festival in downtown Scottsville this Saturday
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – This Saturday, Sept. 17 is the Jacksonian Festival in Scottsville. In the late 1800s, a hotel had been built in the middle of the square in Scottsville, which years later burned down. Reconstruction took two years to bring the hotel back to its former glory, and then unfortunately a few years later, that one burned down as well.
BGPD in search of individual in connection with package theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department needs your help identifying a subject. If you know who this is or have additional video surveillance, please call 270-393-4000. BGPD says it’s possible additional cases are linked to this incident.
Kentucky’s Wigwam Village is a blast from the past
"When we arrived, it was my first time. My mind was blown," Megan Smith said. "And Keith said, 'Well, you know it's for sale.'"
City Of Columbia Announces “Pick It Up Day”
The second annual “Pick It Up Day” for the City of Columbia is underway. If you have an item that needs to be picked up and taken to transfer station, you can call City Hall. It is limited to one item per household. There is a maximum number...
Barren Co. teen fighting brain tumor gets wish granted to visit Pearl Harbor
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for kids with critical illnesses since 1980. That comes to about one wish granted, every 34 minutes. For one Barren County Middle School student, this year, he fulfilled the wish of a lifetime . “Jake is extremely resilient to he’s...
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE 3:03 p.m.; WKUPD has arrested a woman in connection to the alleged bomb threat on campus. Hailee Reed, a student at WKU, was arrested by police and charged with Terroristic Threatening, First Degree. [Story continues below mugshot]. 12:59 p.m. UPDATE: Anonymous threat against PS2...
El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location
Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
