oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 19
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the Southern Junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
beachconnection.net
Talk on Invasive Green Crab Looks at Its History on S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Oh, the lowly European green crab: that annoying invasive species along the Oregon coast that has become a mix of pariah and growing culinary delight. (Photo above: Coos Bay. Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more) On October 4, the south...
oregontoday.net
Coast Guard study recommends establishing voluntary fairways to support safe navigation along West Coast, Sept. 19
USCG release – Coast Guard study recommends establishing voluntary fairways to support safe navigation along West Coast – ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard requests public comment on the draft Pacific Coast Port Access Route Study (PAC-PARS). A Federal Register Notice of Availability for the draft PAC-PARS has been opened for comment. Comments and related materials must be received on or before Oct. 25, 2022. This is the first comprehensive evaluation of vessel traffic patterns that use Pacific coastal waters off the coasts of California, Oregon, and Washington. The main goal of the PAC-PARS is to evaluate historic and future waterway usage to determine navigational risk and provide recommendations to uphold safety of navigation. To do this, the study examined vessel tracking data from the past 10 years and considered environmental data, existing and planned offshore development infrastructure, and historical marine incident data among other datasets. The Coast Guard also considered concerns and recommendations from key maritime stakeholders and members of the public. Prior to this public comment period, the Coast Guard received comments during two previous public comment periods spanning over 200 days. “There has been significant growth of waterway use along the Pacific Coast; we are committed to maintaining a high level of navigational safety for all members of the maritime community,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sara Conrad, activities chief for Coast Guard Pacific Area Port and Facilities. “This draft study provides recommendations that facilitate safe vessel transits along the coast and connect to major port approaches in light of the increasing demand for use of our waterways.” The draft PAC-PARS recommends establishing new voluntary fairways for coastwise and nearshore vessel traffic with connections to existing Traffic Separation Schemes and ports. These fairways would facilitate safe and predictable traffic patterns as the demand for and use of Pacific coastal waters increases. Charts of these recommended fairways can be found in Appendix I, II, and III of the study. The public can also view the study in a more user-friendly manner at USCG Navigation Centers website https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/port-access-route-study-reports. The Coast Guard posted the study to a Homeport webpage https://cglink.uscg.mil/efedac43 where the most current information about upcoming webinars and outreach activities will be posted. A Notice of Availability for the draft study was published on the Federal Register under docket USCG-2021-0345, and can be found by searching the docket above at www.regulations.gov.
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
Channel 6000
Summer shows up for last few days before fall in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well, don’t look back now, those toasty summer days are behind us!. Summer is coming to an end Thursday and we will have to just focus on the fall season that is moving in. There is still a little juice in the forecast for Portland this week as temperatures jump back into the 80s for the next few days.
KTVZ
More rain is headed to C.O.
As our lows drop Monday night to the low to mid-40s, we will see a chance of rain showers, with light northwest winds all night. The slow-moving low-pressure center now off the central California coast will keep cooling temperatures and rain showers in our forecast through Thursday morning. Skies will begin to clear, but we won't get back to average temperatures until Friday.
KTVL
Truckload of grapes crashes on North Applegate Road
MURPHY — Rescue crews are at the scene where a semi-trailer full of grapes rolled over in the 9400 block of North Applegate Road in Murphy. "There are also reports of pools of oil along North Applegate Road," Rural Metro Fire said in a release, "(or maybe grape juice?)"
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE DANGER LEVEL DECREASES TO HIGH IN JOSEPHINE/JACKSON COUNTIES
The fire danger level on Oregon Department of Forestry Protected lands in Josephine and Jackson counties has decreased to high. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said this affects 1.8 million acres of state, private, county and Bureau of Land Management lands. Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at II.
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
Oregon wants to add 250K electric vehicles on roads in coming years
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon surpassed an electric vehicle (EV) milestone over the summer, with 50,000 registered electric vehicles on the road, according to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The state's new goal is to increase that number by five-fold and get an additional 250,000 EVs on streets in...
KDRV
Bureau of Land Management Medford District revises public land closures as Rum Creek Fire activity decreases
GALICE, Ore-- Thanks to progress made by firefighters on the Rum Creek Fire, the Bureau of Land Management Grants Pass Field Office is reopening some areas of public lands near the Rum Creek Fire. The closure area is bound to the north by the Rogue River and Lower Grave Creek...
beachconnection.net
Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered
(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
oregontoday.net
Oregon ocean change report highlights innovative monitoring and research, Sept. 19
ODFW release – NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Coordinating Council on Ocean Acidification and Hypoxia (OAH Council) released its 2022 Biennial Legislative Report Thursday. Oregon legislators received the report that highlights actions taken by the Council that are outlined in the State’s OAH Action Plan along with goals for the next biennium. Most notably, the report spotlights vital research to increase our understanding of the causes and impacts of OAH thanks to a $1.9 million legislative investment from House Bill 3114. The bill’s funding marked a major milestone for Oregon in our efforts to combat OAH and create a sustainable future for Oregon’s coastal resources and communities. A few examples of HB 3114-funded research projects that improve the State’s ability to document ocean change include enhanced monitoring at: Oregon marine reserves, adding to the value of the reserves as scientific reference sites. Oregon State University researchers are leading this effort with help from existing partnerships and new fishing industry partners. Hatfield Marine Science Center to study long-term oceanographic climate trends in Yaquina Bay. Scientific data collected in real time will be on display to the public at the Visitor’s Center. Netarts Bay at Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery to record changes in ocean acidification. Monitoring the bay’s ocean conditions is critical to maintain adequate water quality in the hatchery and support Oregon’s robust juvenile oyster production for the seafood industry. The report includes information on a unique and innovative approach to understanding ocean change: a “fisherman’s app.” The idea for the app stemmed from fishermen-scientist roundtable events hosted by the OAH Council. If successful, this pilot project would let any ocean user report ocean observations to scientists in real time using their smartphone or tablet. The biennial report is available online and includes ocean condition updates and development of an OAH communications plan to expand public awareness. Formed by the Oregon 2017 Legislature, the OAH Council works to better understand OAH and provide science-based recommendations to the State on actions that can be taken to support sustainability of Oregon’s ocean as OAH intensifies.
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area
Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
basinlife.com
Lot for Sale Overlooking Klamath Lake in Ridgewater Properties in Klamath Falls, Shown by Cathy Ferreira of Keller Williams Realty, Priced Reduced!
For Sale! A wonderful lot, ready for your new home, with a scenic view of Klamath Lake you will want to see, is available now at 934 Bailey Mtn. Rd. in the Ridgewater Properties gated community in Klamath Falls. This is the one for you!. This is one of the...
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
kezi.com
Wildland fire contained near North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A wildfire near Transpacific Parkway was contained after a combined effort from several fire protection agencies on Friday, the North Bay Fire District reported. According to NBFD, firefighters were dispatched just before noon on September 16. upon arrival, they reportedly found a wildland fire moving through...
oregontoday.net
Bay Area Rivalry fb, Sept. 19
Marshfield won the 115th annual Bay Area Rivalry football game Friday 41-13 over North Bend at Pete Susick Stadium, Coos Bay. The Pirates (1-0, 2-1) are scheduled to play at Klamath Union Friday, Sept. 23, 7:30p. North Bend (0-1, 1-2) is scheduled to host Mazama Friday, Sept. 23, 7p.
