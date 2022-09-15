ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
CLARENCE, NY
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Polarbear

Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $475 million had been set aside to provide a one-time child credit to eligible residents to combat inflation and improve affordability. Earlier, the New York state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment of $270 as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget.
RadarOnline

Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Wife Reveals Former NYC Mayor Was 'Drinking' & 'Always Falling Down' After Losing 2008 Presidential Nomination

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claimed the former New York City mayor was “always falling s---faced somewhere” after losing the Republican nomination for president in 2008, Radar has learned.The shocking claims were made by Giuliani’s third ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, in Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor, an upcoming book by writer Andrew Kirtzman.But according to segments of Kirtzman’s new book obtained by Business Insider, Giuliani wasn’t only “always falling s---faced somewhere,” but the former NYC mayor was also allegedly battling “clinical depression” as a result of his devastating loss in 2008."He just could not get over it," Judith told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Donald Trump's Former Mansion in Connecticut Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts

Donald Trump's former residence in Greenwich, Connecticut, has hit the market for close to $30 million — $24 million less than it was asking in 2014. The nearly 20,000-square-foot waterfront Georgian-style property — which Trump and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, owned in the 1980s — sits on 5.8 acres and boasts 24 rooms, including 11 bedrooms and 15 and a half bathrooms.
GREENWICH, CT
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
