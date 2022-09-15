Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in New York state later this year. We all know and love Chick-fil-A, don't we? That delicious fried chicken, those waffle fries, mmmm.
Judge Orders Fox News to Start Turning Over Files from a Pool of Millions of Documents to Smartmatic in Billion-Dollar Lawsuit
On the heels of a ruling advancing Smartmatic’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit against Fox News months earlier, a Manhattan judge on Tuesday ordered the conservative network to start turning over files from a pool of millions of documents that the voting machine company demanded. More than a year has passed since...
A woman who bought a $19 million penthouse in NYC is suing a real-estate agency after she says they tricked her into thinking the building had a full-time doorman
According to a new lawsuit, The Corcoran Group hid the fact the building had a part-time doorman and a virtual doorman in the evenings.
Sharon Stone has an epic response to an ex-partner who dumped her because she refused to get Botox
'I feel really, really happy. I've never been this joyful.'
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $475 million had been set aside to provide a one-time child credit to eligible residents to combat inflation and improve affordability. Earlier, the New York state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment of $270 as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget.
Rudy Giuliani's Ex-Wife Reveals Former NYC Mayor Was 'Drinking' & 'Always Falling Down' After Losing 2008 Presidential Nomination
Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claimed the former New York City mayor was “always falling s---faced somewhere” after losing the Republican nomination for president in 2008, Radar has learned.The shocking claims were made by Giuliani’s third ex-wife, Judith Giuliani, in Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor, an upcoming book by writer Andrew Kirtzman.But according to segments of Kirtzman’s new book obtained by Business Insider, Giuliani wasn’t only “always falling s---faced somewhere,” but the former NYC mayor was also allegedly battling “clinical depression” as a result of his devastating loss in 2008."He just could not get over it," Judith told...
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple. The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.
New York declares 'state of emergency' as polio continues to spread
Health officials noted that “for every one case of paralytic polio observed, there may be hundreds of other people infected."
Donald Trump's Former Mansion in Connecticut Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts
Donald Trump's former residence in Greenwich, Connecticut, has hit the market for close to $30 million — $24 million less than it was asking in 2014. The nearly 20,000-square-foot waterfront Georgian-style property — which Trump and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, owned in the 1980s — sits on 5.8 acres and boasts 24 rooms, including 11 bedrooms and 15 and a half bathrooms.
Lobster is “Red-Listed” as Seafood: Red Lobster Restaurants Among Entities Expected to be Impacted
The shortage is based on a sustainability program to save whales, of which under 400 are said to remain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheGuardian.com, APNews.com, WMTW.com, and RestaurantClicks.com.
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."
The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
