Her district has been represented by anti-LGBTQ+ legislators for decades. Now, Jasmine Beach-Ferrera hopes to make history.
Story at a glance Jasmine-Beach Ferrera, a Democrat, is trying to become the first lesbian woman North Carolina voters send to Congress. Beach-Ferrera, a minister and one of the founders of the Campaign for Southern Equality, says recent efforts to strip LGBTQ+ people of their rights “keeps me up at night.” She is polling within…
