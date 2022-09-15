Read full article on original website
Three Cryptocurrencies To Watch Out For: Big Eyes, Shiba Inu And Chiliz
A common question among cryptocurrency enthusiasts is “How To Invest in The Bear Market?” Experts believe that cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be excellent investments in the 2022 bear market. In this article, we’ll examine why experts think Big Eyes (BIG), Shibu...
Top 3 Underrated Crypto Projects To Watch Out For: Ripple, Flow, and Big Eyes Coin
Ripple (XRP) – The Secure and Seamless Platform. Ripple is a blockchain company that focuses on creating a seamless payment network and remittance system. Under the Ripple company, we have the XRP ledger and the XRP cryptocurrency. Ripple has come a long way as it is one of the...
Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets to Below $20k; The Hideaways (HDWY) Price Hits $0.02 On Friday Midnight
On Tuesday, Bitcoin experienced a massive unexpected sell-off which drove the price down to below the $20,000 level. This has so far adversely affected the market, dragging most coins along with it. Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $20,000 and this could just be the sign that crypto winter has just begun....
Spoils Of The Merge: Bitcoin Proof Of Work Dominance Rises To 94%
With the Ethereum Merge successfully completed, bitcoin has seen its biggest proof of work competitor network eliminated. While the pioneer digital asset had maintained the largest share of the proof of work networks prior to the Ethereum Merge, it is now in almost complete control of all the market cap of these coins. So while the crypto market celebrates Ethereum’s latest upgrade, it gives the bitcoin community something to celebrate too.
Coin Center Chips In: Is A Proof-Of-Stake Ethereum Suddenly A Security?
Not that anyone is asking, but Coin Center inserted itself into the debate at hand. Is the Post-Merge Ethereum a security now? Moving from Proof-Of-Work to Proof-Of-Stake without pausing the operation was quite a feat, but it came with a cost. Many things are completely different at this stage, and those new characteristics might put Ethereum in the regulator’s field of vision. Is staking a similar activity to mining or are they totally different?
Crypto Is Not Part Of HSBC’s Future, CEO Explains Why
Crypto is not part of every banks’ strategy for the future. HSBC, one of the world’s biggest multinational banks, says they’re not too confident about crypto and thus, will not be offering any service related to it in the future. Noel Quinn, HSBC CEO, says:. “I do...
Bitcoin Can Provide An ‘Economic Boost’ To The U.S., Finance Expert Says
Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin found another ally in macroeconomist Luke Gromen who recently claimed that the United States could gain benefits if it begins to view the digital currency as an asset and not as any kind of threat. Gromen made his statement during his appearance on a September 14 podcast...
Crypto Market Maker Of Former Citadel Execs Raised $50 Million
Two former executives of the leading investor in the world’s financial markets, Citadel Securities, Leonard Lancia and Alex Casimo have raised $50 million for their own crypto market maker. The company also plans to invest in crypto assets via web 3 projects. Ex-leaders at Citadel Security initially launched their...
2023 Investment Guide: DeFi Giants Celsius Network (CEL) and Aave (AAVE)
Celsius Network (CEL) prepares to make a comeback after its fateful bankruptcy filing in July. The crypto jumped double-digits amid market optimism, making it among cryptoland’s top 10 biggest gainers on Wednesday. Another crypto lending platform Aave (AAVE) did not get the same positive sentiment and is down 1.57%...
Big Eyes Coin Looks Set to Blaze The Trail Like Solana and Tron Have Done
Cryptocurrencies are exciting, as they can add millions of dollars to your net worth. They can also spell doom for you due to their volatility. A cryptocurrency worth $10,000 today could tomorrow be worth $10. That sort of thing has happened so often now that it has become a norm. That’s why when we see coins that have real strength and can maintain their winning streaks even when the market is losing, we embrace them. They’re rare. Hard to find. Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) are two such coins, and it’s why they’re some of the most used blockchains after Ethereum.
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
NUGEN Partners with BlinxPay to Roll Out NUGEN BlinxPay, a Feature-Rich Crypto Wallet
NUGEN Universe adds yet another feather to its cap by launching an easy-to-use mobile wallet. NUGEN, a remarkable WEB 3.0 project, has announced a strategic partnership with BlinxPay to introduce NUGEN BlinxPay, a mobile-based crypto wallet application. NUGEN Blinxpay stands out from the regular crypto wallets with its advanced features, sophisticated functionalities, and seamless user interface. Users can use this wallet to purchase, transfer, and hold crypto assets securely without any intricacies.
XPOP Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XPOP on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XPOP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, XPOP aims to change the...
Bitcoin Mining Company Bitfarms Kickstarts Megafarm Operations In Argentina
Bitfarms’ megafarm Bitcoin facility situated in Argentina is now online and already contributing to the overall hashrate of the Bitcoin network. This after the farm, which started its construction on October 2021, was finally unveiled and started operating last September 16. Currently, the facility, in its first phase, is generating 10 megawatts (MW) of mining power.
Radix (XRD) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Radix (XRD) on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XRD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing radically different DeFi, Radix (XRD) is the only decentralized...
Ethereum Classic’s Hashrate Surged By 280% Following Merge
As per the stats of Thursday, Ethereum Classic’s hashrate, a measure to calculate the total power being used for mining, has skyrocketed by 280% in a day following the Ethereum merge. ETC’s terahash per second (Th/s) boomed from 64 Th/s to 183 Th/s as per the industry estimates. This indicator points out that miners who closed their shop on the ETH network have moved to ETC as the Ethereum mining hardware is still compatible with the Ethereum Classic’s mining chip, Ethash.
First Crypto Regulatory Framework Released By The White House, Here’s More About It!
United States President Joe Biden has passed an executive order on crypto, which is called “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. After this, the federal agencies introduced a joint fact sheet on six principal directions for regulation in the U.S. Joe Biden’s administration has earlier lobbied for more control and increased laws on cryptocurrencies owing to the increased popularity of digital assets.
Metaverse Markets and Business Predictions in The Industry Report 2022 by GamesPad
Road Town / British Virgin Islands – Gaming, NFT and Metaverse ecosystem GamesPad has released Metaverse: Emerging Business Opportunities, a comprehensive research paper that explores how the metaverse will influence crucial business sectors, examines the opportunities presented by this new concept, and offers strategies for capitalizing on these opportunities.
