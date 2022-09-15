Cryptocurrencies are exciting, as they can add millions of dollars to your net worth. They can also spell doom for you due to their volatility. A cryptocurrency worth $10,000 today could tomorrow be worth $10. That sort of thing has happened so often now that it has become a norm. That’s why when we see coins that have real strength and can maintain their winning streaks even when the market is losing, we embrace them. They’re rare. Hard to find. Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) are two such coins, and it’s why they’re some of the most used blockchains after Ethereum.

