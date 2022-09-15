Read full article on original website
Watch: Saints' Lattimore, Bucs' Evans ejected after Brady sparks scuffle
Things got heated between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans were ejected from the game after a fight broke out among players from both teams. Evans pushed Lattimore after the defensive back and Tampa Bay quarterback...
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
MNF best bets: Bills to set a pace the Titans can't handle
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - or in this case, games - under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
Brandon Marshall Names His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers Right Now
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on FanDuel's Up & Adams to discuss a handful of topics regarding the current state of the league. While on Up & Adams, Marshall was asked to rank his top three wide receivers in the NFL. Marshall's top three is somewhat controversial. Here's...
Stafford, Rams hold off Falcons for 31-27 victory
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey was calm and collected, even in the maelstrom of the fourth quarter that saw the Atlanta Falcons putting together a late rally against the Los Angeles Rams. While most of the 71,802 inside of SoFi Stadium were dreading the worst Sunday, the All-Pro...
MNF best bets: Playing the odds in an NFC showdown
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - or in this case, games - under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
Colts coach Frank Reich gets brutally honest after shutout loss to Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with lofty goals and high expectations. Through two weeks, they find themselves in last place of the AFC South and have been embarrassed twice. Normally, a Week 1 tie is not embarrassing but when it’s against the Houston Texans it is. But on Sunday, things went from bad to worse.
Chargers' Herbert day-to-day after fracturing rib cartilage on TNF
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is day-to-day after suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage in Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Brandon Staley announced Friday, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. Herbert sustained the ailment late in the fourth quarter after taking a hit from...
NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson's Outfit Sunday
NFL players and coaches aren't the only ones dressed to the nines on Sunday afternoon. Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson broke out a pretty cool dress for Week 2 of the season. It's very colorful. Fans were impressed. "That dress is sick!" one fan wrote. "Dress looks amazing," another fan...
Saquon Barkley tells hilarious story about Brian Daboll
It is safe to say that Brian Daboll is already passing the vibe check in his first season as head coach of the New York Giants. The Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday by the final of 19-16 to improve to 2-0 on the young NFL season. After the game, Giants running back Saquon Barkley shared a hilarious story about Daboll.
Packers get back on track, handle Bears in SNF win
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones made sure the Green Bay Packers’ promise to get him the ball more often paid off. Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading Green Bay to a 27-10 victory on Sunday night.
Burrow: Super Bowl LVI atmosphere 'felt like a dinner party'
Joe Burrow found the Super Bowl LVI atmosphere to be much more reserved than a typical playoff game. During a recent appearance on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback admitted he was caught off guard by the environment at SoFi Stadium. "It felt like a dinner party, and...
San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
Jaguars shut out Colts in blowout win
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to Christian Kirk, and Jacksonville dominated short-handed Indianapolis 24-0 on Sunday for its eighth consecutive home victory in the series. The Jaguars sacked Matt Ryan five times, intercepted three of his passes, held reigning NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor...
Leonard, Pierce ruled out vs. Jags; Buckner, Pittman questionable
The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. are listed as questionable. Leonard told reporters Thursday he was "feeling better than last week" but was noncommittal...
Report: Kamara expected to miss Bucs game with rib injury
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kamara was a non-participant at practice Thursday and Friday because of the ailment. He was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Kamara...
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 2 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. As desperate as draft evaluators have been to find the next Tyreek Hill, the only player even remotely worthy of that comparison in the last decade has been Jaylen Waddle. The combination of...
Broncos' Jeudy, Surtain suffer shoulder injuries in win over Texans
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Pat Surtain did not finish Sunday's 16-9 victory against the Houston Texans due to shoulder injuries. Both players were originally deemed questionable to return before being declared out shortly after halftime. Jeudy suffered the injury in the first quarter after coming down...
49ers' Lance out for season with broken ankle
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday that quarterback Trey Lance broke his ankle in Sunday's 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks and will undergo season-ending surgery. Lance was carted off to the locker room with an air cast on his ankle in the first quarter. The 49ers...
Colts rule out Pittman for Week 2 contest vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts will be without another key starter in Week 2. Indianapolis has ruled out wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a quad injury, the team announced Saturday. Pittman, the team's No. 1 pass-catcher, was initially listed as questionable after missing...
