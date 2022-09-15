Read full article on original website
The 17th annual Kelly Brush Ride raises $1 million for adaptive sports
Handcyclists rolling from the start of the Kelly Brush Ride powered by VBT Bicycling Vacations on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Middlebury, Vermont. The ride raised more than $1 million for the first time ever, and as a result the Kelly Brush Foundation will achieve another major milestone—awarding, for the first time, $1 million in adaptive sports equipment grants this year. Courtesy photo.
Ivy Computer expanding in Waterbury Center
From left: Jamie Stewart, Executive Director VT Economic Development Corporation;. Jessica Cook, Finance & Human Resources Manager, Ivy Computer;. Bill Shepeluk, Waterbury Town Manager, George Pierce, President Ivy Computer;. Joan Goldstein, Commissioner, Vermont Department of Economic Development;. John Henle, Administration & Facilities Manager—Ivy Computer;. Michael Keane, Vice Chair, Vermont...
Even as interest rates increase and prices soften, housing market still robust
Vermont Business Magazine The latest housing data from RE/MAX for Burlington indicates that prices are way up from last year but have fallen over the last month. The current median home price is $410,000, up nearly 11 percent from last year but down 2.5 percent for the month. The National...
Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington
Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close by the end of the year. The store on Centre Drive is one of the dozens of stores set to close across the country. The home goods retailer tells WCAX that the North Country location will shut its doors in about four months.
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing woman has been found dead in Burlington. On Friday evening, Burlington Police heard from the concerned loved ones of 31-year-old Ryann J. Collins, stating that she had been missing since earlier in the day. Burlington Police say Saturday evening, information led officers to the...
Investigation of two dead at Killington Motel
Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two deaths that happened at Killington Motel in Killington, on the night of September 17. Darlene Parker, 56, and Thomas Dodge, 53 were found dead in their motel room.
Body of woman reported missing found at Rock Point
Burlington, VT — The body of a woman who was reported missing was found Saturday in Burlington. Ryann J. Collins, 31, was reported missing by friends late Friday. Police say information led them to the parking lot of North Beach and Rock Point, where they located her body just before noon Saturday.
Vermont Motorists Speeding Over 90 MPH Reaches 60 Percent in Latest Saturation Patrol
In November of 2021, Compass Vermont reported that a saturation patrol on Interstate 89 to deter speeding revealed that 22% of motorists stopped were traveling over 90 miles per hour. It has gotten worse. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. On September 4th, Vermont State Police Troopers...
Thetford woman severely hurt in Randolph motorcycle crash
Vermont State Police say Mariah Mears of Thetford crashed on Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Second DWI earns Champlain man felony charges
BEEKMANTOWN | On Sept. 16, a 21-year-old Champlain man was arrested and charged with two felony-level DWIs as well as two misdemeanors related to driving while intoxicated. According to a report issued by the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies pulled Joshuah R. McGoldrick over after he was noted to be driving on the shoulder of a road in the Town of Beekmantown. Authorities say they determined that McGoldrick had been driving with a BAC greater than .08.
Vermonter jailed after alleged family fight
A West Haven, Vermont man has been jailed without bail after he allegedly fought a family member, and threatened them with a deadly weapon.
Plattsburgh man charged following domestic incident
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man is now facing a slew of charges following an early morning domestic altercation in the Town of Plattsburgh. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence at about 3:10 a.m. Sept. 14 when they arrested Danny S. Giddings on charges of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree assault.
