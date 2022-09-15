ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

vermontbiz.com

The 17th annual Kelly Brush Ride raises $1 million for adaptive sports

Handcyclists rolling from the start of the Kelly Brush Ride powered by VBT Bicycling Vacations on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Middlebury, Vermont. The ride raised more than $1 million for the first time ever, and as a result the Kelly Brush Foundation will achieve another major milestone—awarding, for the first time, $1 million in adaptive sports equipment grants this year. Courtesy photo.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Ivy Computer expanding in Waterbury Center

From left: Jamie Stewart, Executive Director VT Economic Development Corporation;. Jessica Cook, Finance & Human Resources Manager, Ivy Computer;. Bill Shepeluk, Waterbury Town Manager, George Pierce, President Ivy Computer;. Joan Goldstein, Commissioner, Vermont Department of Economic Development;. John Henle, Administration & Facilities Manager—Ivy Computer;. Michael Keane, Vice Chair, Vermont...
WATERBURY CENTER, VT
WCAX

Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames

Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
KILLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police: Two dead from overdose in Killington

Killington, VT — Two people found dead in a room at the Killington Motel on Saturday likely died of accidental drug overdose, police said. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were pronounced dead at the scene, one day after emergency responders revived a person in a neighboring room with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Bed Bath & Beyond to close in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close by the end of the year. The store on Centre Drive is one of the dozens of stores set to close across the country. The home goods retailer tells WCAX that the North Country location will shut its doors in about four months.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Missing woman found dead in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing woman has been found dead in Burlington. On Friday evening, Burlington Police heard from the concerned loved ones of 31-year-old Ryann J. Collins, stating that she had been missing since earlier in the day. Burlington Police say Saturday evening, information led officers to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Body of woman reported missing found at Rock Point

Burlington, VT — The body of a woman who was reported missing was found Saturday in Burlington. Ryann J. Collins, 31, was reported missing by friends late Friday. Police say information led them to the parking lot of North Beach and Rock Point, where they located her body just before noon Saturday.
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Second DWI earns Champlain man felony charges

BEEKMANTOWN | On Sept. 16, a 21-year-old Champlain man was arrested and charged with two felony-level DWIs as well as two misdemeanors related to driving while intoxicated. According to a report issued by the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies pulled Joshuah R. McGoldrick over after he was noted to be driving on the shoulder of a road in the Town of Beekmantown. Authorities say they determined that McGoldrick had been driving with a BAC greater than .08.
CHAMPLAIN, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man charged following domestic incident

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man is now facing a slew of charges following an early morning domestic altercation in the Town of Plattsburgh. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence at about 3:10 a.m. Sept. 14 when they arrested Danny S. Giddings on charges of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree assault.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

