Bozeman, MT

96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?

Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
MONTANA STATE
Bozeman, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Big Sky, MT
Lifestyle
City
Big Sky, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
outsidemagazine

In ‘Yellowstone,’ Transplants to the West Are the Enemy. Is the Hit Show Right?

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I don’t remember thinking Bozeman was particularly trendy when I moved here in 2012. I was drawn to the place because rent was cheap, it was located near my seasonal guiding gig, and the peaks were bigger than the ones in the northeast, where I’d come from. We stuffed three people into a cramped two-bedroom apartment, and I paid my $265 portion of the rent entirely from barista tips.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozone.com

Jim Goetz discusses Montana stream access cases at MSU Library’s Trout Lecture

Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz will present “The Waters Belong to Everyone: The Montana Stream Access Cases” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Cruzado Auditorium, 306 Romney Hall, on the Montana State University campus. The event is part of the MSU Library Trout Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.
BOZEMAN, MT
msuexponent.com

Gallatin land trust plans advance for Peets Hill Development

Last January, Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) secured a $1.2 million purchase of 12 acres of land on the south end of Peets Hill. Now, these two organizations are working together to plan improvements to this new area of Peets Hill. “[The purchase of this land] was GVLT's biggest and...
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

First snowman of the season at Big Sky Resort

- (September 16, 2022) — Under the cover of clouds, Big Sky's Lone Peak saw its first snowfall of the season on September 16. Teams working on the 11,166-foot summit captured the snowfall as they make progress in building Big Sky Resort's new tram. Big Sky Resort opens for...
BIG SKY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana State QB Tommy Mellott post-Oregon State loss

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott talks to the media after the Bobcats’ 68-28 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. Before Saturday in Portland, the Bobcats hadn't given up more than 60 points in more than a decade. "If you let...
BOZEMAN, MT
247Sports

BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State vs Montana State

Oregon State and Montana State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years

A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
MANHATTAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Bozeman laying plans to try again for local sales tax at Legislature

The makeup of the Montana Legislature for its 2023 session won’t be decided until November, but Bozeman officials are already working on which issues they’d like to push in Helena. Unsurprisingly, high up on the city’s priority list is getting approval for a local option sales tax —...
BOZEMAN, MT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE

