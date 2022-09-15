ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Community Impact Houston

Old Pearland Farmers Market to celebrate one-year anniversary

The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Old Pearland Farmers Market will celebrate its one-year anniversary Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its regular location at Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Parkway. The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. Plus, visitors can enjoy local face painters and a bounce house during the anniversary market. https://oldpearlandfarmers.wixsite.com/opfm.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Urban Bricks Kitchen opens its second Houston location in League City

The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings. (Courtesy Urban Bricks Pizza) Urban Bricks Kitchen opened a store in League City at 2456 Marina Bay Drive. The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings and dough made in-house. The new location is the second based in Houston, the first being in The Woodlands area. www.urbanbrickskitchen.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Escape to this $4.65 million Sugar Land mansion with fairytale library

Relive the iconic Disney scene when the Beast gives Belle a library at 427 W. Alkire Lake Drive in Sugar Land. The $4.65 million mansion is a bibliophile's dream thanks to its two-story study and library with hand-carved inlays. Bookworms will finally have enough room for all their "to be read" piles because this library can hold 1,500 books.
SUGAR LAND, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

First Bite: Low Tide Finds Brick-and-Mortar Home in Spring Branch

An eatery specializing in seafood has put down roots in Spring Branch. Alli Jarrett, who owns Harold’s in the Heights, debuted Low Tide Kitchen & Bar at Finn Hall in downtown Houston. It closed during the pandemic, but now Jarrett has reopened it as a brick-and-mortar at 2030 Bingle. Jarrett drew inspiration from the Lowcountry cuisine of South Carolina, where she grew up, and from living on the Gulf Coast. So Houstonians should find Low Tide’s offerings comforting and familiar. Houston Food Finder was invited to try some of the dishes and drinks.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston area officials consider local impact of mental health challenges, student loan relief

Harris and Montgomery counties are investing in support for mental health. (Courtesy Alex Green/Pexels) On the Sept. 16 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Anna Lotz discusses how Harris and Montgomery counties, along with a number of local businesses and nonprofits, are working to address growing calls for mental health assistance in the community. Also, reporter Wesley Gardner drops by to explain the local impact of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe, Montgomery entities stepping up to improve access to mental health services as data shows rising demand

A 2022 report from Mental Health America breaks down where Texas ranks in mental health care in the U.S. out of 50 states and Washington, D.C. (Designed by Ellen Jackson) Local entities throughout the Conroe and Montgomery area are stepping up to improve access to mental health services in Montgomery County as the region sees a rising number of calls for mental health services, but experts said more help is needed to address the crisis.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
enchantingtexas.com

9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
HOUSTON, TX
irei.com

Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston

Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos

HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital

A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
DAYTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD

KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

