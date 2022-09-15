Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Related
Houston's future 'River Walk' development will host job fair on September 19 in Fifth Ward
Developers of this 150-acre retail and housing development are hoping this could be the Bayou City's own River Walk, but it is still in the beginning stages.
Creativity, comfort, community shine at Texas Huddle Grille and Sports Bar
Texas Tornados ($8.99-$14.99) is mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage and shredded parmesan rolled in fresh pizza dough and served with homemade marinara, Alfredo sauce or ranch for dipping. (Photos by Sarah Parker/Community Impact Newspaper) Two best friends decided it was time to bring a family sports bar to Webster...
Houston to provide updates on Stella Link Road affordable housing project at Sept. 19 meeting
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As planning work continues on a project to bring new affordable housing to Stella Link Road, the city of Houston will host virtual meeting Sept. 19 to provide a recap of efforts so far. As previously...
Old Pearland Farmers Market to celebrate one-year anniversary
The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Old Pearland Farmers Market will celebrate its one-year anniversary Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its regular location at Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Parkway. The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. Plus, visitors can enjoy local face painters and a bounce house during the anniversary market. https://oldpearlandfarmers.wixsite.com/opfm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urban Bricks Kitchen opens its second Houston location in League City
The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings. (Courtesy Urban Bricks Pizza) Urban Bricks Kitchen opened a store in League City at 2456 Marina Bay Drive. The pizza, pasta and salad restaurant offers build-your-own pizzas with unlimited toppings and dough made in-house. The new location is the second based in Houston, the first being in The Woodlands area. www.urbanbrickskitchen.com.
Houston Chronicle
Escape to this $4.65 million Sugar Land mansion with fairytale library
Relive the iconic Disney scene when the Beast gives Belle a library at 427 W. Alkire Lake Drive in Sugar Land. The $4.65 million mansion is a bibliophile's dream thanks to its two-story study and library with hand-carved inlays. Bookworms will finally have enough room for all their "to be read" piles because this library can hold 1,500 books.
Classy Closets bringing custom home organization design to The Woodlands
Classy Closets specializes in custom home organization and storage design. Classy Closets, a custom closet, organization and storage design company, pushed back the opening of its showroom in The Woodlands from August to Oct. 1. The showroom will be located at 2319 Timberloch Place, Ste. C, The Woodlands. 281-519-2211. www.classyclosets.com.
Texas Children's Pediatrics now accepting patients at Fulshear clinic
The Fulshear clinic is now seeing patients as of Sept. 13 and will host a grand opening on Sept. 30. (Courtesy Pexels) Texas Children’s Pediatrics is now seeing patients at a new Fulshear location as of Sept. 13. The Fulshear clinic, located at 6623 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness to soon bring services to Sugar Land, Missouri City
A new pharmacy bringing a wide range of services to Riverstone, Sienna and surrounding Sugar Land and Missouri City communities, will soon open. (Courtesy Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness) A new pharmacy will soon bring a wide variety of services to Sugar Land and Missouri City. Locally owned community pharmacy Riverstone...
houstonfoodfinder.com
First Bite: Low Tide Finds Brick-and-Mortar Home in Spring Branch
An eatery specializing in seafood has put down roots in Spring Branch. Alli Jarrett, who owns Harold’s in the Heights, debuted Low Tide Kitchen & Bar at Finn Hall in downtown Houston. It closed during the pandemic, but now Jarrett has reopened it as a brick-and-mortar at 2030 Bingle. Jarrett drew inspiration from the Lowcountry cuisine of South Carolina, where she grew up, and from living on the Gulf Coast. So Houstonians should find Low Tide’s offerings comforting and familiar. Houston Food Finder was invited to try some of the dishes and drinks.
Houston area officials consider local impact of mental health challenges, student loan relief
Harris and Montgomery counties are investing in support for mental health. (Courtesy Alex Green/Pexels) On the Sept. 16 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Anna Lotz discusses how Harris and Montgomery counties, along with a number of local businesses and nonprofits, are working to address growing calls for mental health assistance in the community. Also, reporter Wesley Gardner drops by to explain the local impact of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Conroe, Montgomery entities stepping up to improve access to mental health services as data shows rising demand
A 2022 report from Mental Health America breaks down where Texas ranks in mental health care in the U.S. out of 50 states and Washington, D.C. (Designed by Ellen Jackson) Local entities throughout the Conroe and Montgomery area are stepping up to improve access to mental health services in Montgomery County as the region sees a rising number of calls for mental health services, but experts said more help is needed to address the crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
irei.com
Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston
Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
Three Texas BBQ Festivals to Attend This Fall, Including “America’s Biggest”
Barbecue is more than just one of the many fine meals you can have in Texas. It’s part of the state’s cultural identity, on par with Tex-Mex, the Alamo and being really, really big. So it’s no surprise that Texas finds reasons to celebrate the convergence of smoke and meat at a handful of barbecue festivals hosted throughout the year.
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
thevindicator.com
Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital
A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
Houston Parks and Recreation to employ 150 goats for habitat restoration on city's southeast side
The goats will do what they're used to, grazing the area and getting rid of thick unwanted greenery. which officials say is a much safer method than chemical treatments and physical removal.
fox26houston.com
Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD
KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0