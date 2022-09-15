We introduce our new columnist for RINewsToday.com – Dr. Anthony Gallo. Gallo, a local psychiatrist, will be sharing information helpful for all of us. Readers may remember our series of articles done about the sudden closure of a popular medically-supported weight loss and management program. The closure is leaving over 100 patients without a compatible program – and without their medical director who had worked at the program’s success for decades. That physician, Dr. Vincent Pera, is now with South County Psychiatry and he will open their new Weight and Wellness Center set to open soon in Cranston.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO