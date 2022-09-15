Read full article on original website
RI Has Among the Highest Electricity Prices in the Country, That’s Before a 47% Increase
Coming to your mailbox this winter are electricity bills from RI Energy that will be among the highest in the United States. Before the filing by RI Energy for the massive rate increase, Rhode Islanders already had the 7th highest residential electricity rates in the United States, according to data released by Choose Energy and updated on September 1, 2022.
RIDE – RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Commissioner’s Weekly Memo to Friends of Education. Even before the pandemic, national data showed a rising prevalence of depression, anxiety, eating disorders, suicidality, and other concerns. The pandemic has exacerbated this, and Rhode Island is hard at work making sure we meet the needs of our school communities. I’m...
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
Smithfield: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Task Force invites reports on concerning behaviors
Smithfield issues “An invitation for citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community”. The Smithfield Town Council has created a “Community Concerns Form” for filing of complaints from community members about activity in the town. It has also appointed the SMITHFIELD DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION TASK FORCE and invites citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community. This step came from hate speech spray painted on a bike/walking path.
In the news… updates for 9-17-22
$36 million paving project for the entire I-295 corridor, from the Massachusetts state line in Cumberland to the I-95 interchange in Warwick. A dance school located in part of the building that collapsed in Providence is not dislocated. The newly renovated Park Theatre sustained extensive damage from the rains and...
13th Annual Fara 5K Race for Matt and Grace raises money for rare disease
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people gathered at Rhode Island College Saturday for the 13th Annual Fara 5K Race for Matt and Grace. The event began 12 years ago in honor of Grace Hopkins, who was diagnosed with Friedrichs Axatia Disease (also known as FA), a rare, debilitating neurological condition. 12 News Anchor, Mike […]
Community Focus: Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley
Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss Tuesday's primary election and his plans for the city moving forward.
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NEW columnist at RINewsToday – introducing Dr. Anthony Gallo
We introduce our new columnist for RINewsToday.com – Dr. Anthony Gallo. Gallo, a local psychiatrist, will be sharing information helpful for all of us. Readers may remember our series of articles done about the sudden closure of a popular medically-supported weight loss and management program. The closure is leaving over 100 patients without a compatible program – and without their medical director who had worked at the program’s success for decades. That physician, Dr. Vincent Pera, is now with South County Psychiatry and he will open their new Weight and Wellness Center set to open soon in Cranston.
Protesters, counterdemonstrators face off at Boston Children's over transgender care
A small group of protestors opposed to Boston Children's Hospital's transgender youth services were met by hundreds of counterdemonstrators outside the hospital Sept. 18, The Boston Globe reported. The protests come as Boston Children's has reported a harassment campaign against the hospital based on misinformation about its treatment of the...
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
Left Behind: A Target 12 Investigation airs Monday at 5
Rhode Island public schools received hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID relief cash. Target 12 continues to monitor how districts are spending – or not spending – that money. With testing scores in the gutter for special education students, you may be surprised to learn how little...
Providence plans $712M expansion in California
Renton, Wash.-based Providence is investing $712 million to expand in southern California. Providence is building two new multispecialty medical centers in San Clemente and Rancho Mission Viejo, Calif. The health system will also build a new patient tower at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. The expansion will add roughly 100 new beds at the 504-bed acute care regional medical center.
Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II
(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
Whitcomb: Reading Election Entrails; Newport War; College-Rankings Revolt
“My long two-pointed ladder's sticking through a tree. Apples I didn't pick upon some bough. But I am done with apple-picking now. -- From “After Apple-Picking,’’ by Robert Frost (1874-1963) ‘’He’s my friend that speaks well of me behind my back.’’. -- Thomas Fuller...
RIPTA works to address driver shortage impacting Providence students
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is working to address a driver shortage that is impacting Providence students. “Recently, RIPTA along with Senior Staff from Gov. Dan McKee’s office met with Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618 leaders to discuss how to resolve recent bus service disruption for Providence Schools students,” said Christy Raposo, spokesperson for RIPTA.
People report being hit by projectiles in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night. Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side. At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
Police Log: Irate Speeder, Suspicious Paper Person, Unruly Mom
9 p.m. – The owner of the Greenwich Hotel told police they caught someone stealing keys after reviewing surveillance video of the bar area. The man returned the keys and said it was a mistake but the owner asked that police issue him a no trespass order, which they did.
Comments / 0