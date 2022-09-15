Read full article on original website
Addressing Today’s Healthcare Challenges with the Technologies of the Future
Each day, healthcare workers are challenged with selecting the proper safety solutions to achieve their goals of providing unwavering patient care. What happens when a worker’s glove rips or tears during work in a healthcare facility? How long does it take for a surgeon to double-don gloves in an O.R.? What’s the first thing an ER staff does when responding to a newly arriving patient? By spending time side-by-side with healthcare workers on the job across a range of different industries, Ansell has learned the answers to many questions like these. Through our Worker Experience Innovation (WEI) program, we develop a deeper understanding of workers’ day-to-day experiences and challenges. We then transform these insights into new WEI technologies and product ideas. Through the innovations developed, healthcare workers can vastly improve their performance, provide the best care for patients, and be confident that they are protected.
Top 20 emerging health IT solutions, according to KLAS Research
Health IT executives have to sort through a variety of technologies and software solutions to try to improve the operations of their hospitals and health systems. Here are 20 emerging IT solutions ranked on how well they met the "quadruple aim" of healthcare, according to a KLAS Research survey of 16 healthcare leaders published Sept. 14.
How to nurture talent and address burnout: A conversation with Lurie's Children's Hospital and KPMG
Amid provider shortages and a fierce competition for talent, employee attraction and retention has become a top priority for healthcare leaders. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Workday, a human capital management software vendor, three healthcare leaders with deep knowledge of healthcare's talent management challenges discussed how authentic employee engagement can nurture and optimize talent without leading to burnout. Panelists were:
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor in St. Paul, Minn. 2. Henry Ford Health, based in...
4 recent moves from The Joint Commission
In the last few weeks, The Joint Commission announced a standards review, issued a report on sentinel events and more. 1. The Joint Commission is conducting a review of its accreditation requirements that "go above and beyond" CMS standards. 2. The patient safety group issued a report on Sept. 7...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 12:. 1. Lisa Powell was selected as senior vice president and chief human potential officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. 2. Mike Mudd was named COO of Rogers-based Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Supply for Moderna's omicron booster hits snag
Two weeks after the CDC and FDA authorized Moderna's bivalent omicron booster for emergency use, doses are running out in a few U.S. states. Some pharmacies and hospitals in Hawaii, California and Washington, D.C., have reported they're out of Moderna's omicron-targeted vaccine. Despite these hiccups in supply, Moderna has not cited any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays.
Intermountain Healthcare rolls out pediatric telehealth services
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is rolling out a telehealth service for pediatric patients. The service will be available 24/7. The goal is to provide care to patients in their home communities and improve patient satisfaction, according to the Sept. 16 Intermountain Healthcare news release. "We've found that about 80...
$55M gift creates Cancer Interception Institute at Penn Medicine
Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania's Basser Center for BRCA received a $55 million gift from Mindy and Jon Gray, the organization said Sept. 15. The gift will establish the Basser Cancer Interception Institute, which will focus on treatment for hereditary cancers at their earliest stages. The Basser team will test treatments...
