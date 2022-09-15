ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

City of Pittsfield getting parks ready for winter

By Harrison Gereau
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTwoP_0hx1TpeD00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — With the fall season on its way and temperatures dropping, the City of Pittsfield’s Building Maintenance Department has begun the annual process of winterization at parks citywide. The process includes both water and power shut-off at park facilities, which also includes bathrooms and water sprinklers, through the fall and winter seasons.

Parks that currently have athletic programs underway will be winterized in November. These include Deming and Doyle.

As of Monday, September 19, facilities will be closed at:

  • The Common splash pad and bathrooms
  • Burbank Park
  • Controy Pavilion
  • Durant Park
  • Clapp Park splash pad and adjoining bathroom
For more information about the winterizing process at city park facilities, call Building Maintenance at (413) 499-9476 .

Community Policy