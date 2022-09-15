APRIL 24, 2013 – SEPTEMBER 17, 2022. Izaiah Saul Prejean, age 9, gained his wings on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Izaiah was born April 24, 2013. At such a young age Izaiah touched numerous lives. He was the most selfless, smartest, hard working, caring and loving little man to be around. He was passionate about his family especially his twin sisters. He was a very proud and honored big brother. Izaiah enjoyed playing Xbox, singing his favorite country songs, the outdoors and fishing with his dad and paw. Izaiah loved his sweet kisses from his mom and little sisters. He made sure to always say his prayers every night with his family before bed. Izaiah was extremely spoiled by his maw and would often go spend time with her to catch a break. He would get pumped up when his parrain Rustin was visiting, because he knew he would get to ride in a fast sporty car. His favorite times at the camp was dancing with his papi and running away from Gias sweet kisses. Izaiah loved doing yard work with his great grandma Lottie. He loved his dog, Sambo and his cat, TT. Izaiah’s sweet personality will never be forgotten, and everyone who knew him will miss him.

