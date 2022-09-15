ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

Volunteers united at Downtown Thibodaux Community Cleanup

Thibodaux Main Street hosted a Community Cleanup in Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, September 17, collecting trash and debris with the help of local businesses and volunteers. The cleanup effort received an outpouring of support with 20 volunteers, consisting of board members, business owners, students, and citizens who wanted to beautify their community.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex announces Fall Group Programs

The first day of fall is September 22, and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is gearing up for its 2022 Fall Group Program. The program will kick off on Monday, September 26, hosting three divisions for children ages 3.5 – 10 years old. The fall group program will take place every Tuesday and Thursday over the course of five weeks, consisting of the following divisions:
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

First Cohort of Nicholls State University Leadership Academy Announced

Nicholls State University launched its Leadership Academy and announced its Cohort 1 members:. Cambria Bouzigard, Director of Academic Services Center. Carmen Hamilton, Administrative Program Specialist A. Dr. Channing Parfait, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education. Dr. J. Bryant Smith, Associate Professor of Spanish and English. Katie Martin, Assistant Director of Admissions.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Community Events Happening This Weekend, Sept. 16-18

NEO – Nerds Eat Out | Friday, September 16 | Rotolo’s of Houma | 6:00 p.m. Eat, meet, and greet at this fun little social hosted by Louisiana Game Collecting Guild! Chat with fellow locals of your one-stop group for everything retro and gaming! Come out to hang out, eat out, and break the ice with one another.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Utility Assistance Program available for Terrebonne Parish tribal families

The Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana announced its partnership with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Human Services, and the United Houma Nation to provide relief to low-income tribal families in Terrebonne Parish though a Utility Assistance Program. Multiple outreach events will be held this week at the office of the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana, where applications can be submitted for utility assistance.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
an17.com

NTCC celebrates first graduates of heavy equipment operator course

LACOMBE, La. – Northshore Technical Community College graduated 12 heavy equipment operators – 11 men and one woman -- from its inaugural PRO Louisiana workforce development program. The course is being lauded by the region’s industry leaders, many of whom had a voice in the program’s design and provided staff to help teach classes.
LACOMBE, LA
Izaiah Saul Prejean

Izaiah Saul Prejean

APRIL 24, 2013 – SEPTEMBER 17, 2022. Izaiah Saul Prejean, age 9, gained his wings on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Izaiah was born April 24, 2013. At such a young age Izaiah touched numerous lives. He was the most selfless, smartest, hard working, caring and loving little man to be around. He was passionate about his family especially his twin sisters. He was a very proud and honored big brother. Izaiah enjoyed playing Xbox, singing his favorite country songs, the outdoors and fishing with his dad and paw. Izaiah loved his sweet kisses from his mom and little sisters. He made sure to always say his prayers every night with his family before bed. Izaiah was extremely spoiled by his maw and would often go spend time with her to catch a break. He would get pumped up when his parrain Rustin was visiting, because he knew he would get to ride in a fast sporty car. His favorite times at the camp was dancing with his papi and running away from Gias sweet kisses. Izaiah loved doing yard work with his great grandma Lottie. He loved his dog, Sambo and his cat, TT. Izaiah’s sweet personality will never be forgotten, and everyone who knew him will miss him.
PIERRE PART, LA
an17.com

World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond

History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog near Slidell, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and a dog from their capsized vessel Sunday near Slidell, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by dispatchers from the St. Bernard Police Department that a family member of one of the boaters received a distressed text requesting the Coast Guard on Lake Borgne. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
SLIDELL, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Local Halloween Events To Get You in the Spooky Spirit

You might think it’s too early to start making your Halloween plans, but since this will be the first Halloween in three years with major events, it’s never too early to start making a plan! Below are some fun Halloween events happening throughout the city for adults and kids.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Food pantry locations in the Archdiocese of New Orleans

► St. Jane de Chantal Parish, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs: Parish partners with the local St. Vincent de Paul and offers a small food pantry with canned goods, dry goods and other staples. Those needing assistance can call the office at (985) 892-1439 or stop by during normal business hours. For additional help, call the parish SVDP office at (985) 871-1563.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace

LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
LAPLACE, LA
houmatimes.com

Wanted Suspected Child Predator Known to Work in Houma/Lafourche Area

On September 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who initiated a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes. Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes, and engaged in the use of narcotics. Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Rumor Control from Thibodaux Police Department

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that an attempted abduction occurred outside of a local business inside the Thibodaux City Limits on this evening, September 16, 2022. The social media post continued with additional posts insinuating that the van was seen at multiple other businesses inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say

Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

