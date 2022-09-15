Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Sept. 22 Good Earth Gumbo: A Blending of Cultures Presentation Celebrates Terrebonne Culture
This Thursday, September 22, will feature the Finding Our Roots African American Museum for the next presentation of the Terrebonne Bicentinneal year-long celebration. The presentation is titled Good Earth Gumbo: A Blending of Cultures and it is the first part in a two-part series highlighting Terrebonne cultures. The event will...
houmatimes.com
Volunteers united at Downtown Thibodaux Community Cleanup
Thibodaux Main Street hosted a Community Cleanup in Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, September 17, collecting trash and debris with the help of local businesses and volunteers. The cleanup effort received an outpouring of support with 20 volunteers, consisting of board members, business owners, students, and citizens who wanted to beautify their community.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex announces Fall Group Programs
The first day of fall is September 22, and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is gearing up for its 2022 Fall Group Program. The program will kick off on Monday, September 26, hosting three divisions for children ages 3.5 – 10 years old. The fall group program will take place every Tuesday and Thursday over the course of five weeks, consisting of the following divisions:
houmatimes.com
First Cohort of Nicholls State University Leadership Academy Announced
Nicholls State University launched its Leadership Academy and announced its Cohort 1 members:. Cambria Bouzigard, Director of Academic Services Center. Carmen Hamilton, Administrative Program Specialist A. Dr. Channing Parfait, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education. Dr. J. Bryant Smith, Associate Professor of Spanish and English. Katie Martin, Assistant Director of Admissions.
houmatimes.com
Community Events Happening This Weekend, Sept. 16-18
NEO – Nerds Eat Out | Friday, September 16 | Rotolo’s of Houma | 6:00 p.m. Eat, meet, and greet at this fun little social hosted by Louisiana Game Collecting Guild! Chat with fellow locals of your one-stop group for everything retro and gaming! Come out to hang out, eat out, and break the ice with one another.
houmatimes.com
Vaccinations and boosters available soon at public health units, no appointment needed
Residents in southeast Louisiana’s seven river and bayou parishes may walk into their local public health unit on designated days next week without an appointment and receive COVID-19 vaccines, new bivalent boosters and flu shots. The Louisiana Department of Health is offering the walk-in services in support of National...
houmatimes.com
Utility Assistance Program available for Terrebonne Parish tribal families
The Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana announced its partnership with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Human Services, and the United Houma Nation to provide relief to low-income tribal families in Terrebonne Parish though a Utility Assistance Program. Multiple outreach events will be held this week at the office of the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana, where applications can be submitted for utility assistance.
an17.com
NTCC celebrates first graduates of heavy equipment operator course
LACOMBE, La. – Northshore Technical Community College graduated 12 heavy equipment operators – 11 men and one woman -- from its inaugural PRO Louisiana workforce development program. The course is being lauded by the region’s industry leaders, many of whom had a voice in the program’s design and provided staff to help teach classes.
houmatimes.com
LPAS reaches critical kennel capacity during National Adopt A Less-Adoptable Pet Week
Today kicks off National Adopt A Less-Adoptable Pet Week! The national observation is celebrated annually, in the third week of September to help shine light on less-adoptable pets, and finding them a forever home. As the celebration kicks off today, the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter announced it is currently experiencing critical kennel capacity.
houmatimes.com
Izaiah Saul Prejean
APRIL 24, 2013 – SEPTEMBER 17, 2022. Izaiah Saul Prejean, age 9, gained his wings on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Izaiah was born April 24, 2013. At such a young age Izaiah touched numerous lives. He was the most selfless, smartest, hard working, caring and loving little man to be around. He was passionate about his family especially his twin sisters. He was a very proud and honored big brother. Izaiah enjoyed playing Xbox, singing his favorite country songs, the outdoors and fishing with his dad and paw. Izaiah loved his sweet kisses from his mom and little sisters. He made sure to always say his prayers every night with his family before bed. Izaiah was extremely spoiled by his maw and would often go spend time with her to catch a break. He would get pumped up when his parrain Rustin was visiting, because he knew he would get to ride in a fast sporty car. His favorite times at the camp was dancing with his papi and running away from Gias sweet kisses. Izaiah loved doing yard work with his great grandma Lottie. He loved his dog, Sambo and his cat, TT. Izaiah’s sweet personality will never be forgotten, and everyone who knew him will miss him.
an17.com
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog near Slidell, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and a dog from their capsized vessel Sunday near Slidell, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by dispatchers from the St. Bernard Police Department that a family member of one of the boaters received a distressed text requesting the Coast Guard on Lake Borgne. Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
bigeasymagazine.com
Local Halloween Events To Get You in the Spooky Spirit
You might think it’s too early to start making your Halloween plans, but since this will be the first Halloween in three years with major events, it’s never too early to start making a plan! Below are some fun Halloween events happening throughout the city for adults and kids.
clarionherald.org
Food pantry locations in the Archdiocese of New Orleans
► St. Jane de Chantal Parish, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs: Parish partners with the local St. Vincent de Paul and offers a small food pantry with canned goods, dry goods and other staples. Those needing assistance can call the office at (985) 892-1439 or stop by during normal business hours. For additional help, call the parish SVDP office at (985) 871-1563.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
L'Observateur
Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace
LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
houmatimes.com
Wanted Suspected Child Predator Known to Work in Houma/Lafourche Area
On September 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who initiated a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes. Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes, and engaged in the use of narcotics. Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.
New Orleans named murder capital of America
In a title that nobody wanted, New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America after the city saw a 141% increase in homicides compared to three years ago.
lafourchegazette.com
Rumor Control from Thibodaux Police Department
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that an attempted abduction occurred outside of a local business inside the Thibodaux City Limits on this evening, September 16, 2022. The social media post continued with additional posts insinuating that the van was seen at multiple other businesses inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.
theadvocate.com
Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say
Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
