If you are a United Airlines aficionado and don't mind the almost 14-hour flight, traveling to Dubai from the NYC area has just gotten easier. In a partnership with Emirates, United just announced a new daily nonstop flight connecting Newark Liberty International Airport and the United Arab Emirates' luxurious gem, Dubai. The 6,852-mile flight will debut on March 25, 2023, and it will depart the New Jersey airport at 10:15 pm, landing on the other side of the world at 7:40 pm (+1 day). The return flight, instead, will take off from Dubai at 2:15 am, and it will get to Newark the same day at 9:05 am.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO