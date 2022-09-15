Read full article on original website
Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown
DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
China’s First Electric Supercar Can Do 0-62 MPH In Just 1.9 Seconds
China is arguably one of the leaders when it comes to making electric cars. With so many homegrown brands like Nio, Xpeng, and a bunch of lesser-known Chinese EV companies out there, China’s electric car adoption is far ahead of any other nation in the world. What’s been missing is a production EV supercar, at least up until this point.
Yiyun Li: ‘I’m not that nice friendly Chinese lady who writes… Being subversive is important to me’
In 2005, a new literary star emerged with a collection of short stories that immediately started to hoover up awards. Yiyun Li was a 33-year-old science graduate of Peking University, a former maths prodigy who had emigrated from China to the US to study immunology and had taken up creative writing in an effort to improve her English. Within two years, she had been listed as one of Granta’s 21 best young American novelists, without actually having published a novel, and two of the stories from A Thousand Years of Good Prayers had been made into films by the Chinese American director Wayne Wang.
United Airlines Is Launching a Nonstop Flight from Newark to Dubai This Spring
If you are a United Airlines aficionado and don't mind the almost 14-hour flight, traveling to Dubai from the NYC area has just gotten easier. In a partnership with Emirates, United just announced a new daily nonstop flight connecting Newark Liberty International Airport and the United Arab Emirates' luxurious gem, Dubai. The 6,852-mile flight will debut on March 25, 2023, and it will depart the New Jersey airport at 10:15 pm, landing on the other side of the world at 7:40 pm (+1 day). The return flight, instead, will take off from Dubai at 2:15 am, and it will get to Newark the same day at 9:05 am.
Beijing-backed Chinese language schools in UK to be replaced with teachers from Taiwan
A group of cross-party MPs is in talks with Taiwan to provide Mandarin teachers to the UK as the government seeks to phase out Chinese state-linked Confucius Institutes, the Observer has learned. There are currently 30 branches of the Confucius Institute operating across the UK. Although controversies have existed for...
Hoard of Islamic era gold and silver coins found behind Egyptian temple
Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered a nearly 1,000-year-old cache of gold and silver coins behind a temple in Esna, a city located along the Nile River. The hoard, which was discovered by a team of researchers from Egypt's Supreme Council for Archaeology, includes coins minted throughout different parts of the Islamic era, which began in A.D. 610 (opens in new tab), when Muhammad received his first revelation, and lasted until approximately the 13th century (opens in new tab).
PRESIDENTS CUP '22: Capsule look at the American team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A capsule look at the U.S. team for the Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday at Quail Hollow Club: Sam Burns Age: 26. World ranking: 12.
China fire: Skyscraper engulfed in massive flames
An enormous fire has engulfed a skyscraper in the Chinese city of Changsha, state media reports. Footage posted on social media showed massive flames racing up the 42-storey building's side as office workers rushed to evacuate the building. Thick clouds of black smoke billowed out of the structure, which is...
American Eagle Looking at Uzbekistan Cotton
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is ramping up its efforts to produce more sustainable denim and said it has exceeded its water reduction goals two years ahead of its original target date. The company’s transition to resource-efficient denim processing has saved more than 3.5 billion gallons of water since 2017, the American Eagle and Aerie owner detailed in its first environmental social governance (ESG) report published last week. So far, it has slashed water consumption by an average of 36 percent per pair of jeans produced, aiming for 50 percent by 2023. American Eagle’s ESG strategy focuses on mitigating the ecological impact of...
India urges action after Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with ‘anti-India’ graffiti
A renowned Hindu temple in Toronto was vandalised with “anti-India” graffiti, Indian officials said on Thursday.An unverified visual of the defaced BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto’s Etobicoke showed the message “Long live Khalistan” painted in orange on one of the walls. The message refers to the separatist movement by fringe groups demanding that an independent Sikh state called Khalistan be carved out of India.Officials in India have urged immediate action against those responsible.“We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” High Commission...
Watch Tesla Model 3s Towing Trees In Norway
Norway is a world leader in EV adoption and people use their electric cars for everything, even tasks that would be best handled by some kind of truck... or a tractor. In a new video just posted on Instagram, two Tesla Model 3s can be seen towing trees behind them, with the caption saying Norwegian farmers are waiting for their Tesla Cybertruck and that until then they will use what they have, in this instance the smallest Tesla available.
8 cheetahs arrive to India from Namibia as part of reintroduction project
After going extinct in India over 70 years ago, cheetahs are finally making a comeback in the country with a new reintroduction program.
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
Watch: Son stylishly ends goal drought as Spurs pound Foxes
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte couldn't have asked for a better response from Heung-Min Son after controversially leaving the struggling South Korean star out of his starting team to face Leicester City. After eight games without a goal, Son finally got back on the scoresheet Saturday, coming off the bench...
United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future
United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.
Location Innovators Lure Productions With Incentives, Crews and Locales
British Columbia Takes Steps to Tackle Growth It’s estimated that the production workforce in Vancouver, B.C., needs to expand by up to 5% annually, or 1,000 people a year, and those figures are drawn from a study conducted in 2017, before the streaming wars went into high gear. To help accommodate the growth, government-supported independent nonprofit Creative B.C. has launched Creative Pathways, a website featuring listings for 300-plus jobs across 30 different departments, along with training and education sessions and postings for networking events. To further the industry’s Jeddi (Justice, Equity, Decolonization, Diversity, Inclusion) efforts in the region, the organization has...
Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals
TAIPEI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan is eyeing an earlier end to its mandatory quarantine for all arrivals and has been making relevant preparations, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday, as the government continues to ease controls put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. Taiwan has kept its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in June it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.
German minister asks UEFA to remove Belarus from Euro 2024
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A German government minister has asked UEFA to remove Belarus from trying to qualify for the 2024 European Championship which her country is hosting, citing that country’s support for Russia. UEFA said on Friday it received the letter to its president Aleksander Ceferin from...
Blazing comet tail is whipped by solar winds in astonishing astronomy photo
An ethereal image of Comet Leonard traveling against the solar wind has taken the top prize in the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest. Austrian photographer Gerald Rhemann caught the view of the comet and its sweeping tail on Christmas Day, 2021 from Namibia. Rhemann’s image reveals a ghostly veil of gas from the comet being caught and swept away by solar wind.
China trolls Taiwan with its stealth UAV 'Soaring Dragon' and civilian drones
The Taiwanese Air Force dispatched combat air patrol planes tracking Chinese aircrafts, in response.
