Melvin Joseph Verrett Sr., 90, a resident of Stephensville, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in Pierre Part. He was born March 5, 1932, in Stephensville, the son of Lucien Verrett and Bernadette Aucoin Verrett. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bertha Fontenot Verrett of Stephensville;...

PIERRE PART, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO