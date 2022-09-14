FR: Dr. Ryan Jasen Henne, Dean of Students and Erin Hunter, Director for Residential Education and Campus Housing. Pursuant to the Higher Education Opportunity Act, the 2022 Annual Fire Safety Report (AFSR) is now available for viewing at https://housing.sonoma.edu/resources/fire-safety. The purpose of this report is to disclose statistics for fires that occurred within Sonoma State University student housing facilities for 2019 through 2021, and to distribute fire safety policies and procedures intended to promote safety on campus. A paper copy of the AFSR is available upon request by contacting the Housing Office at housing@sonoma.edu.

