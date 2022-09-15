Read full article on original website
Public comment sought on plan to transform Pontiac's Woodward Loop into two-way street
Officials in Pontiac are looking to turn the one-way Woodward Loop into a two-way street. The goal would be to turn it into a pedestrian-friendly series of two-way boulevards with slower traffic speeds, aimed at reconnecting neighborhoods to the downtown area while inviting people to stop, shop and eat. It's...
Nurses come to a mother's rescue whose home burns down while being induced
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, September 11, while Deveia Martin fought to bring her sixth child Josiah into the world at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, just seven miles away, her family home in Detroit and everything she'd done to prepare for her little boy, was burning to the ground.
Amtrak extends suspension of 2 trains between Pontiac & Chicago
(WXYZ) — Amtrak has extended the suspension of two trains that run between metro Detroit and Chicago. According to Amtrak, wolverine Trains 350 and 355 will be suspended through Oct. 24 due to a lack of manpower and available train equipment. Originally, the suspension was set to last from...
Detroit Auto Show driving car enthusiasts back to Huntington Place after 3 years
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show opens to the public as hundreds of people head towards Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit to check out all the latest, greatest vehicles. The is event making a comeback after three years, featuring for the first time an indoor and...
Detroit Police Athletic League among the charities aided by Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The auto show charity preview gives a tremendous boost to charities like the Detroit PAL. In total, it’s a game changer delivering more than an average $200,000 a year in donations according to their CEO. “We’re focused on kids and community. Over 10,000 kids a...
Watch 7 Action News online & on TV20 Detroit this morning due to Queen's funeral
(WXYZ) — 7 Action News is moving over to TV20 Detroit on Monday morning, as well as streaming online and on your favorite streaming devices due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. ABC will have coverage of the Queen's funeral starting at 5:15 a.m. right here on Channel...
Popular berm along Detroit Riverfront back open after improvement project
(WXYZ) — The popular berm along the Detroit Riverfront at Milliken State Park and Harbor is back open after being closed for improvements. It's not clear when the berm opened, but the gates surrounding the berm which have been up for the past couple of years were down as of Friday morning.
Detroit auto design trailblazer to be honored with lifetime achievement award
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Crystal Windham had a passion for creating early in life. She knew she wanted a career in design or the arts by the time she was in high school. Then, while attending the College for Creative Studies (CCS) in Detroit, she landed a summer internship at General Motors. That paved the way for where she is now, GM's Executive Director of Global Industrial Design.
Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off 2022 NAIAS Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a three-year hiatus, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and prominent dignitaries are convening Friday night for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the 2022 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview at Huntington Place in Detroit. The Charity Preview will feature new activations like dinosaurs, off-road...
Oooh! Here's a look at the fashion during the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The glitz, the glamour, the new technology! Welcome to the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview. After a three-year hiatus, guests are dressed to the nines and ready mingle with the latest vehicles of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show!. The gala will run from 6 p.m. to...
Boys & Girls Clubs ignited his passion, now decades later this Detroit artist is back as a mentor
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Before Phillip Simpson was creating smiles across Detroit with his art, he was a kid growing up at 7 Mile and Hoover. "As a kid, you're dealing with things that kids deal with; you're dealing with confidence, you're dealing with possible bullies," said Simpson of The Smile Brand.
Plans submitted for 14-story hotel next to Little Caesars Arena
(WXYZ) — A new hotel is expected to come to a long-empty spot in The District Detroit, right next to Little Caesars Arena and the I-75 service drive. According to The District Detroit, a plan has been submitted for a mid-rise, mixed-use hotel development at the corner of Woodward Ave. and the I-75 service drive.
Hearing the game in another language? Here's how to fix it
DETROIT (WXYZ) — As football season begins and temperatures begin to drop, many are eager to kick back and watch their favorite sports teams on game days, but many have experienced game broadcasts in other languages. Many networks now offer Spanish-language broadcasts for many events, including sporting events. In...
Detroit City FC clinches playoff spot in USL Championship
(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club is heading to the playoffs in their first season in the USL Championship. Le Rouge (13-6-10) took down the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium, moving them into sixth position in the Eastern Conference standings and officially clinching a playoff spot.
