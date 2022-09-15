ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imlay City, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Amtrak extends suspension of 2 trains between Pontiac & Chicago

(WXYZ) — Amtrak has extended the suspension of two trains that run between metro Detroit and Chicago. According to Amtrak, wolverine Trains 350 and 355 will be suspended through Oct. 24 due to a lack of manpower and available train equipment. Originally, the suspension was set to last from...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit auto design trailblazer to be honored with lifetime achievement award

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Crystal Windham had a passion for creating early in life. She knew she wanted a career in design or the arts by the time she was in high school. Then, while attending the College for Creative Studies (CCS) in Detroit, she landed a summer internship at General Motors. That paved the way for where she is now, GM's Executive Director of Global Industrial Design.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off 2022 NAIAS Charity Preview

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a three-year hiatus, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and prominent dignitaries are convening Friday night for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the 2022 North American International Auto Show Charity Preview at Huntington Place in Detroit. The Charity Preview will feature new activations like dinosaurs, off-road...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Plans submitted for 14-story hotel next to Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) — A new hotel is expected to come to a long-empty spot in The District Detroit, right next to Little Caesars Arena and the I-75 service drive. According to The District Detroit, a plan has been submitted for a mid-rise, mixed-use hotel development at the corner of Woodward Ave. and the I-75 service drive.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hearing the game in another language? Here's how to fix it

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As football season begins and temperatures begin to drop, many are eager to kick back and watch their favorite sports teams on game days, but many have experienced game broadcasts in other languages. Many networks now offer Spanish-language broadcasts for many events, including sporting events. In...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit City FC clinches playoff spot in USL Championship

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club is heading to the playoffs in their first season in the USL Championship. Le Rouge (13-6-10) took down the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium, moving them into sixth position in the Eastern Conference standings and officially clinching a playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI

