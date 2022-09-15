DETROIT (WXYZ) — Crystal Windham had a passion for creating early in life. She knew she wanted a career in design or the arts by the time she was in high school. Then, while attending the College for Creative Studies (CCS) in Detroit, she landed a summer internship at General Motors. That paved the way for where she is now, GM's Executive Director of Global Industrial Design.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO