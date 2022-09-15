Those who are on BeReal (and there are many, enough to make it the No. 1 free app in the US and No. 2 in Canada and the UK), know that the notification demanding users that it’s “Time to BeReal” once a day, seems to always come at the most inopportune times. For days in a row it will pop up in the afternoon, prompting a user to take another photo of their laptop, forced to shield any work content open at that moment that may not be fit for the eyes of their dozen or so followers. Or, it comes when you’re laying on the couch at night, embarrassingly rewatching the previous season of RHONY because you just need to unwind a little. So, when the notification comes and you’re actually doing something interesting—say, at a Harry Styles concert—it’s cause for celebration.

