wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On WWE's Plan For Logan Paul And Roman Reigns
Plans for Logan Paul on WWE TV appear to be much bigger than fans anticipated. Paul has been taking aim at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of late and is scheduled to appear on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown" to address what's next for him. It looks like we already have an answer.
wrestlingrumors.net
Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away
Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Believes Her Match With Charlotte at WrestleMania 38 Will Be a “Cult Classic”
Ronda Rousey addressed her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 38 in a video blog that she posted on her YouTube channel. Rousey said the following:. “You know what? The first time I watched the match, it was on my phone with the sound off when I was trying to put Po to sleep. She was feeding. And I was like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I watched it again later and was like, ‘Huh!’ And I think it’s going to be like one of those cult classic matches. It’s going to be like The Labyrinth of matches. You know? When it first came out, everyone was like, ‘What the hell? Why does David Bowie have a giant codpiece and talking to our children?’ But then later, you realize something awesome about it every time and it kind of makes it one of your favorite movies ever. And, you know, I sometimes need to watch it and sing ‘You Remind Me Of The Babe.’ […] That’s what I feel like that match. Every time you watch it, you’ll catch something new about it. I think re-watchability is something that is very important in movies. The Labyrinth, case in point.”
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves On What The Usos Told Him About Bringing Solo Sikoa Into The Bloodline
Solo Sikoa won't be getting any special treatment backstage or on the road despite his relation to Roman Reigns and the Usos, at least according to WWE commentator Corey Graves. Graves spoke on the "After the Bell" podcast about an airport conversation between himself and Jimmy and Jey Uso regarding their brother and his recent debut.
wrestlinginc.com
Young Bucks Break Their Silence On AEW Suspension
Young Bucks changed their Twitter bio to "Suspended, AF" Sunday night, confirming that they are indeed serving suspensions handed out by AEW for their involvement in the backstage fight after All Out earlier this month. They changed their Twitter bio to "Not Sure, tbh" quickly thereafter, possibly addressing the timeline...
411mania.com
Impact News: Good Brothers Have Last Match In Impact, Mike Bailey Retains X-Division Title, Violent By Design Expands
– Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured the Good Brothers’ last match in the promotion for now. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows faced The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event of last night’s show, with the latter team coming out ahead. After the match, the two teams embraced and celebrated together:
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Reflects On His WWE Release: 'It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow'
During 2020 and 2021, WWE let go of over 200 talent signed to the company, including several major stars. One of the most shocking, however, was former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was positioned at the time of his release as a top star within the company. However, like many former WWE stars, the resignation of Vince McMahon and ascension of Paul "Triple H" Levesque led to Strowman making his shocking return to the company at the beginning of September, causing destruction and chaos in the process. The former world champion spoke about his release as a guest on "WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves."
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/16/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The WWE has revealed that Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight’s show; however, they did not mention his new feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which has seen WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H step in this week.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns after beating The Miz at SummerSlam
Social media and WWE superstar Logan Paul is bringing his unique brand to WWE SmackDown. Paul steps foot in a WWE ring on Friday for the first time since defeating The Miz at SummerSlam. The action kicks off inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California, at 8 p.m. ET. WWE is...
WWE’s Jey Uso takes a shot at The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn
If there’s one person Jey Uso doesn’t like even a little bit, it’s Sami Zayn. He doesn’t like that he keeps trying to hang out with The Usos, likes his buddying up with Roman Reigns even less, and hates with every fiber of his being that the Laval, Quebec, Canada native calls himself The Honorary Uce when he has no legitimate link to the Anoa’i Wrestling Family.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bayley's First Match On SmackDown In Over A Year
Over the past month and a half, the recently returned Bayley has been running her rounds on "WWE Raw" alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, collectively known as Damage CTRL. Since the trio's first appearance together at SummerSlam in July, Bayley has pinned the "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Although it appears the former champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah are not done with Damage CTRL.
wrestlinginc.com
Maria Kanellis Recalls How John Cena Reacted To Her Not Drinking At Parties
Maria Kanellis' first WWE run lasted from 2005 until her release in 2010, a time when John Cena was on top of the world. The two Superstars even had the opportunity to team up in mixed tag team action against Edge and Lita in 2006, defeating the now Hall of Famers. Cena did not just have Kanellis' back in the ring, however, as the former 24/7 Champion recalled how he reacted to her not drinking at parties when she had to be up early the next day.
wrestlinginc.com
New AEW Fight Forever Sneak Peek Features Look At Paul Wight Vs. CM Punk Match
"AEW Fight Forever" is being showcased overseas and due to that, fans are getting a better look at the gameplay. THQ Nordic Games has a booth at the Tokyo Game Show in Japan and Twitter user "@MonsterBrunch" was on hand to share some images, footage and feedback regarding the highly anticipated video game. Several tweets have been shared but one features a match between CM Punk and Paul Wight.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns On Why Brock Lesnar Is Tough To Work With
Roman Reigns is at the top of the mountain in WWE, but Brock Lesnar has not made the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's journey an easy one. During an appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" talk show, Reigns stated his dueling with Lesnar has created a "more competitive, aggressive atmosphere" that has resonated with the WWE audience.
wrestlinginc.com
Reported Location Plans For AEW Revolution 2023
All Elite Wrestling could be heading to California next year for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, according to Fightful Select. It was noted in the report that AEW "tentatively" has the AEW Revolution pay-per-view set for the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California. The event usually takes place in late February or early March.
