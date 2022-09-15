ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

wrestlinginc.com

Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged

"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin

Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Popular Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster

In the world of professional wrestling interesting gimmicks come and go, and it looks like one highly talked about character may have made his last appearance on WWE programming. PWInsider is reporting that Ezekiel is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. It was noted that Elias replaced Ezekiel on...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Reflects On His WWE Release: 'It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow'

During 2020 and 2021, WWE let go of over 200 talent signed to the company, including several major stars. One of the most shocking, however, was former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was positioned at the time of his release as a top star within the company. However, like many former WWE stars, the resignation of Vince McMahon and ascension of Paul "Triple H" Levesque led to Strowman making his shocking return to the company at the beginning of September, causing destruction and chaos in the process. The former world champion spoke about his release as a guest on "WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves."
WWE
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star

Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Update on Jeff Hardy; AEW Status

That’s some good news. Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June when he was arrested for a number of violations, including driving under the influence. However, it looks like we may be seeing him sooner rather than later. According to the latest issue of the...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away

Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

D-Von Dudley Names Current Tag Teams He Wishes The Dudley Boyz Had Wrestled

D-Von Dudley was one half of one of the most decorated tag teams of all time, The Dudley Boyz. From scaling ladders in a TLC match at SummerSlam, to sending countless opponents crashing through tables, D-Von and partner Bubba Ray Dudley have seemingly done it all. However, there are some tag teams he wishes The Dudley Boyz could have wrestled.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Update On WWE's Plan For Logan Paul And Roman Reigns

Plans for Logan Paul on WWE TV appear to be much bigger than fans anticipated. Paul has been taking aim at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of late and is scheduled to appear on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown" to address what's next for him. It looks like we already have an answer.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Corey Graves On What The Usos Told Him About Bringing Solo Sikoa Into The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa won't be getting any special treatment backstage or on the road despite his relation to Roman Reigns and the Usos, at least according to WWE commentator Corey Graves. Graves spoke on the "After the Bell" podcast about an airport conversation between himself and Jimmy and Jey Uso regarding their brother and his recent debut.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'

Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
WWE
PWMania

Two WarGames Matches Set for WWE Survivor Series 2022

WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that this year’s WWE Survivor Series will feature not one but two different WarGames matches during an interview with The Ringer. Triple H said, “We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of...
WWE
411mania.com

Brian Gewirtz Talks About Sharing Ronda Rousey’s Appreciation for Roddy Piper

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brian Gewirtz spoke on the admiration he shares with Ronda Rousey for Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (per Wrestling Inc). The former WWE creative writer referenced the homages Rousey has paid to Piper throughout her career, from naming conventions to costume choices.
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE’s Jey Uso takes a shot at The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn

If there’s one person Jey Uso doesn’t like even a little bit, it’s Sami Zayn. He doesn’t like that he keeps trying to hang out with The Usos, likes his buddying up with Roman Reigns even less, and hates with every fiber of his being that the Laval, Quebec, Canada native calls himself The Honorary Uce when he has no legitimate link to the Anoa’i Wrestling Family.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting

AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals Who Sent Her First Garbage Bag From WWE

After Mickie James was released by WWE last year, she tweeted a photo of a garbage bag containing some of her belongings that the company had sent her. The photo became the talk of the wrestling world, which sparked WWE to fire Mark Carrano, the person responsible for sending the bag. A decade prior, Maria Kanellis also received a garbage bag of her things after her WWE release, and she recently revealed who was responsible for sending it to her.
WWE

