Poll: Is The New GM Vehicle Configurator Better Than The Old One?
Visitors to any of the four GM brand websites for the North American markets may have noticed the automaker has rolled out a new configurator tool for the 2023 model year, which serves the same purpose as the outgoing configurator and displays similar information, albeit with a different layout that one might argue is cleaner and easier to read. We’ve used the configurator tool quite a bit in recent weeks and are now left wondering, do visitors to GM’s site prefer the new layout, or would they rather stick with the old design?
Chevy EVs Are For Everyone In New Ad: Video
GM is making a pivot to all-electric powertrains with plans to debut a long list of new EV models, including several set to bear a Chevy Bow Tie badge. Now, GM is underlining its commitment to offer an EV for everyone with the following Chevy video advertisement. Clocking in at...
2023 Buick Enclave Built Without Hood Insulation
GM will ship out certain 2023 Buick Enclave units without underhood insulators due to a materials shortage, GM Authority has learned. All 2023 Buick Enclave affected by this change will receive a window sticker with RPO code R8V, indicating it lacks under hood insulation. It’s currently unclear if buyers will receive monetary compensation for the absence of the insulation, or what the potential amount may be, however this feature is able to be retrofitted by the dealership at a later date.
Chevy Trax Was Running At 9 Days Supply In August 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Trax crossover was running at a nine-day supply as of the beginning of September, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s go-to-market situation. The optimal supply figure for the U.S. auto industry is generally considered to be 60 days. The nine-day figure...
2023 Cadillac Escalade Super Cruise Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the third model year for the current fifth-gen luxury SUV, ushering in a number of critical updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Notably, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade is currently unavailable to order with the GM Super Cruise feature.
Chevy Colorado Discount Offers $750 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Colorado discount offers $750 off the 2022 Colorado. A $1,000 accessory allowance on both models is also available, as eligible GM and associated accessories include sport bar, bedliner, tubular nudge bar, assist steps, wheels, and more as part of Chevy Truck Month. In addition, a...
Here Are The 2023 Buick Enclave Towing Capacities
The 2023 Buick Enclave is the sixth model year for the second-generation crossover, introducing a few updates and changes as compared to the refreshed 2022 model-year vehicle. Now, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the 2023 Buick Enclave towing capacities with the following spec breakdown. Under the hood,...
GM Officially Launches All-New 2023 Chevy Seeker In China
General Motors has just officially launched the Seeker as Chevrolet‘s newest compact crossover in the world’s largest auto market. The moves comes on the heels of Chevy opening pre-orders for the all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker in China earlier this month. On Monday, September 19th, the SAIC-GM joint venture...
Ram 1500 Dropping EcoDiesel Engine After 2023 Model Year
After nearly a decade in production, the Ram 1500 will discontinue the EcoDiesel (turbodiesel) engin, killing off yet another GM Duramax rival. Ram 1500 EcoDiesel production will conclude during the 2023 model year in January 2023, ending the 3.0L V6 diesel engine’s eight-year-long run. The EcoDiesel engine was first introduced for the 2014 model year and received a minor update for the 2020 model year.
2024 Chevy Equinox EV 2LT: The Mainstream Trim Level
The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV 1LT will no doubt be a volume seller with its estimated $30,000 starting price, however it’s likely that the Equinox EV 2LT will prove to be the more popular trim level over time, targeting the core of the compact crossover segment with popular standard equipment and a middle-of-the-road asking price.
Stellantis Repurchases Its Common Shares From GM
Stellantis recently announced that it will repurchase 69.1 common shares from GM. The shares are worth an estimated 923 million euros, or $919 million, roughly 2.2 percent of the company’s share capital. GM presently holds the stake in Stellantis in warrants, and will convert it into equity shares for...
Chevy Tahoe Wins Strategic Vision 2022 Total Quality Award
The Chevy Tahoe has received a 2022 Total Quality Award from consulting and advisory company Strategic Vision. The Total Quality Awards are based on the company’s Total Quality Impact Report. Strategic Vision recently released the 28th edition of its annual Total Quality Impact Report, detailing customer evaluations for new...
Adorable 1953 Chevy Corvette Pedal Car For Sale
With its iconic design and distinct place in automotive history, the 1953 Chevy Corvette is the dream car of fans and enthusiasts far and wide. Now, those who have been dreaming about owning one have an opportunity to do just that thanks to a unique opportunity, though there is a catch: this particular 1953 Corvette is a zero-emission vehicle and it can only hold one passenger who is willing to pedal it themselves. As you may have guessed by now, that’s because this Corvette is a pedal car for kids.
2023 Chevy Equinox Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Equinox introduces a few changes and updates compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year, and now, interested customers and fans can spec the crossover as they see fit with the official online configurator. A total of four trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top...
Here Are The 2023 GMC Yukon Towing Capacities
The 2023 GMC Yukon debuts the third model year for the latest fifth-gen SUV, ushering in a number of updates compared to the previous 2022 model year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 GMC Yukon towing capacities with the following GM Authority spec breakdown. Before we...
Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Wins Two EyesOn Design Awards
GM unveiled the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car in July, giving us an eyeful of the luxury brand’s upcoming all-electric halo sedan. Now, the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car has been recognized with not one, but two EyesOn Design Awards. The latest 2022 EyesOn Design Awards were handed out at the...
2023 Chevy Blazer Jet Black/Nightshift Blue Interior: First Live Photos
The 2023 Chevy Blazer brings a refresh to the crossover’s fifth model year, including slightly revised exterior styling, a larger display within the center stack, and a few new interior features. One of those new interior features is the addition of the Jet Black colorway with Nightshift Blue accents, first introduced for the 2023 model year. GM Authority had a chance to check out this brand new interior colorway for the first time at the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and are bringing you this live photo gallery for your enjoyment.
