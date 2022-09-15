With its iconic design and distinct place in automotive history, the 1953 Chevy Corvette is the dream car of fans and enthusiasts far and wide. Now, those who have been dreaming about owning one have an opportunity to do just that thanks to a unique opportunity, though there is a catch: this particular 1953 Corvette is a zero-emission vehicle and it can only hold one passenger who is willing to pedal it themselves. As you may have guessed by now, that’s because this Corvette is a pedal car for kids.

MAYVILLE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO