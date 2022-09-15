ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”

Zayn, 29, and Gigi, 27, dated on and off between late 2015 and late 2021 but ended for good after Zayn got into a physical altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, at his and Gigi’s Pennsylvania home while Gigi was modeling in Paris in October of that year. While he denied “striking” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, he pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment in court documents obtained by HL and was sentenced to 90 days probation for each of the four counts. He was also instructed to enroll in an anger management class and a domestic violence program, which he must complete.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their only child together about a year before their final split (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Although the source also noted that the Oscar winner, 47, has been “pursuing” Gigi, Zayn doesn’t have too much to worry about at the present moment. The insider revealed to HL that Gigi is flattered by Leo’s advances, but isn’t looking to jump into anything serious right away. “Leo’s clearly got an interest in Gigi, he’s been pursuing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating just isn’t a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full,” they explained.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly flirting and getting to know each other (Photo: Erik Pendzich/Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

Another source gave a similar update about Gigi’s mindset regarding the situation. “People keep telling her what a catch he is and she isn’t completely closed off to the idea of dating him, but it’s just not where her head is at, at the moment,” they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s enjoying his friendship and getting to know him better for the moment.”

The murmurs of a budding romance between Gigi and Leo came almost immediately after news of the latter’s split from Camila Morrone after four years of dating circulated at the end of August.

