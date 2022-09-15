How are the “twin crises” of medical error and the departure of experienced clinicians from the workforce threatening the safety of health care? What solutions for patient safety are possible in these uncertain and unstable times? In this special podcast episode revisiting an AcademyHealth webinar, join host Karen Wolk Feinstein as she moderates a conversation with four of our nation’s pioneer leaders in healthcare safety research and policy: Dr. Helen Burstin, chief executive officer at the Council of Medical Specialty Societies; Dr. Carolyn Clancy, assistant undersecretary for health for Discovery, Education & Affiliate Networks at the Department of Veterans Affairs; Nancy Foster, vice president of quality & safety policy development at the American Hospital Association; and Lisa Simpson, president and CEO of AcademyHealth.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO