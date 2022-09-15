ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police

A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
CORTLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
New York City, NY
New York State
Peekskill, NY
Peekskill, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Admits To Killing Mother In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to killing his mother. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing his mother. Westchester County, New York Mother Killed By Son. On March 17, 2020, at approximately...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try

God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 Things That Made us Fall in Love With Carmel, New York

From famous people to one of the most haunted places in the Hudson Valley, Carmel has a little something for everyone. We've told you before about the Putnam County town of Carmel, and how it is not only full of things to do but it also has a lot of history. If you live in the Carmel area you probably already know about Sybil Ludington but for folks that haven't heard of her, it is well worth repeating what she's known for.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots

Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

