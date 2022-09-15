Read full article on original website
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Fugitive From Justice Arrested For Stealing 2 Cars In 2 Days In Hudson Valley
A teen was charged with stealing a car in the Hudson Valley. After he was released he was accused of swiping another car. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, members from the Suffern Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car. The car was stolen on Sept. 8, but was reported to police on Sept. 13, police say.
Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police
A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley
An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car
A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Holy ‘Donnoli!’ Donut, Cannoli Mashup Rolls into Beacon, NY
The Donnoli has entered the chat. The Hudson Valley has become a hub for some of the best food in New York State. Foodies and influencers have traveled near and far to try some of the best dishes across the mid-Hudson region. Rossi's is a hot spot for influencers to...
New York Man Admits To Killing Mother In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to killing his mother. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing his mother. Westchester County, New York Mother Killed By Son. On March 17, 2020, at approximately...
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
DA: Hudson Valley Man Used Car As ‘Deadly Weapon,’ 3 Killed
Three people are dead and five injured after a Hudson Valley man allegedly used his car as a "deadly weapon." On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York...
6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try
God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
Getting Rid Of An Old Mattress? How To Do So In the Hudson Valley
So you are either downsizing or upgrading? No, not houses, mattresses. Maybe you went with the fancy foam, maybe it's a hybrid that still has a few coils (innersprings) in it. Or maybe it is one that is flip-able, pillow top or European something or other?. Well, congratulations that is...
3 Things That Made us Fall in Love With Carmel, New York
From famous people to one of the most haunted places in the Hudson Valley, Carmel has a little something for everyone. We've told you before about the Putnam County town of Carmel, and how it is not only full of things to do but it also has a lot of history. If you live in the Carmel area you probably already know about Sybil Ludington but for folks that haven't heard of her, it is well worth repeating what she's known for.
FBI Arrests a Hudson Valley County Elections Commissioner
On Tuesday, September 13th, the Republican Rensselaer County Board of Elections Commissioner Jason T. Schofield was arrested. The FBI apprehended him as he left his residence while on the way to the county office building where he works, reported by the Times Union. Rensselaer County's Election Commissioner Arrested. Jason T....
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
New York City man terrorizes McDonald's customers in axe-wielding rampage
A man was captured on video in a New York City McDonald’s terrorizing patrons and chasing them around with an ax after being pummeled by a group of men following a verbal altercation. The New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 31-year-old male, identified as...
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
Hudson Valley, NY Man Killed In Crash Days Before 30th Birthday
A Hudson Valley driver crashed head-on into another car, killing the other driver who was days away from celebrating his 30th birthday. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in...
