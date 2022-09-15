From famous people to one of the most haunted places in the Hudson Valley, Carmel has a little something for everyone. We've told you before about the Putnam County town of Carmel, and how it is not only full of things to do but it also has a lot of history. If you live in the Carmel area you probably already know about Sybil Ludington but for folks that haven't heard of her, it is well worth repeating what she's known for.

