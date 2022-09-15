ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, NC

bpr.org

Mission Health opens new Angel Medical Center in Franklin

Western North Carolina leaders and HCA Healthcare cut the ribbon on a new hospital in Franklin this week. The ribbon ceremony began with the national anthem sung by local group Blue Jazz as the American flag was raised outside the building for the first time. The doors of the hospital...
FRANKLIN, NC
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
OTTO, NC
Graham County, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Bryson City NC You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you looking for the best things to do in Bryson City, North Carolina? This lovely western North Carolina town has so much to offer in the way of natural beauty, amazing food, and more. Known as being the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, you can find...
BRYSON CITY, NC
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

White County Hunter Accused Of Illegally Killing A Bear

(Cleveland)- A hunter has been charged with illegally killing a bear in White County. Acting on a tip, Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers investigated the incident this past weekend. They inspected the kill site and determined John Wesley Dowdy lured the bear with bait. State laws forbid...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Woman Caught Burglarizing A Home

Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s Office advised that Sunday around 8:02 PM sheriff’s office deputies responded to 527 Webster Lake Road in reference to a burglary in progress. Hammond said when Deputies arrived, they located 29-year-old Bethany Rowe of Cleveland at the residence. According to...
CLEVELAND, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia

Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
CORNELIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Towns County wreck seriously injures Blairsville man

A Blairsville man suffered possible serious injuries when his pickup truck rear-ended a dump truck Friday afternoon on Ga. 2 near Crooked Creek Connector in Towns County. John Thacker, 42, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram that struck the rear of a 1987 Ford dump truck that was traveling east on Ga. 2 about 3:40 Friday afternoon, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
themaconcountynews.com

Three-vehicle wreck on 441 Saturday

A three-vehicle accident involving a series of collisions occurred on Saturday,. Sept. 10, just before 5 p.m., in the vicinity of Country Meadows community, on Georgia Road. Ricardo Mendoza-Mendoza from Franklin was traveling North in a 2004 Ford SUV. An Ingles 2001 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Albert Edward Davis of Waynesville, was traveling south in the left lane. Edwin Patton Hendricks from Demorest, Ga., was driving a 2016 Toyota, was traveling South in the right lane attempting to pass the Ingles truck. Mendoza then lost control and crossed over the center turning lane.
FRANKLIN, NC
wnctimes.com

Fentanyl, Meth, hand gun seized from suspect following crash

Macon County -- Septmber 18, 2023: On Wednesday, the MCSO/FPD Narcotics unit tried to do a regular traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't pull over and ran away. A car with three people in it went very fast through an area where construction was going on. Law enforcement went after the car, which went onto school property and then drove off the road and through a local golf course, making golfers run away. Once the driver got to Golf View Drive, an MCSO detective tried to use "Stop Sticks" to stop the car from running away. To avoid the stop sticks, the car made a quick left turn into the yard of a nearby house and hit a tree. The car's driver got out of the car and tried to run away, but an MCSO Detective caught him quickly. Two other people in the car were also taken into custody.
MACON COUNTY, NC

