my40.tv
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had often been frequented by people experiencing homelessness. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they...
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
bpr.org
Mission Health opens new Angel Medical Center in Franklin
Western North Carolina leaders and HCA Healthcare cut the ribbon on a new hospital in Franklin this week. The ribbon ceremony began with the national anthem sung by local group Blue Jazz as the American flag was raised outside the building for the first time. The doors of the hospital...
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Bryson City NC You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you looking for the best things to do in Bryson City, North Carolina? This lovely western North Carolina town has so much to offer in the way of natural beauty, amazing food, and more. Known as being the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, you can find...
secretcharlotte.co
These Floating HouseBoats Are Available To Stay In Overnight In North Carolina
Head to the small mountain town of Bryson City, over 4 hours away from Charlotte, for a perfect getaway into the Great Smoky Mountains and Fontana Lake where you can rent these unique and cozy houseboats right on the water to kick off the end of summer. Only accessible by...
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
wrwh.com
White County Hunter Accused Of Illegally Killing A Bear
(Cleveland)- A hunter has been charged with illegally killing a bear in White County. Acting on a tip, Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers investigated the incident this past weekend. They inspected the kill site and determined John Wesley Dowdy lured the bear with bait. State laws forbid...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Woman Caught Burglarizing A Home
Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s Office advised that Sunday around 8:02 PM sheriff’s office deputies responded to 527 Webster Lake Road in reference to a burglary in progress. Hammond said when Deputies arrived, they located 29-year-old Bethany Rowe of Cleveland at the residence. According to...
nowhabersham.com
Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia
Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
my40.tv
Hit-and-run in Tuscola High parking lot turns into DWI charge for repeat offender
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, following a hit-and-run in a high school parking lot Tuesday. According to court documents, the driver of a Dodge Durango fled the scene of a crash in the parking lot of Tuscola...
accesswdun.com
Towns County wreck seriously injures Blairsville man
A Blairsville man suffered possible serious injuries when his pickup truck rear-ended a dump truck Friday afternoon on Ga. 2 near Crooked Creek Connector in Towns County. John Thacker, 42, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram that struck the rear of a 1987 Ford dump truck that was traveling east on Ga. 2 about 3:40 Friday afternoon, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
NC woman arrested, charged for distribution of illegal drugs
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of distributing illegal drugs following the execution of a search warrant in the Whittier community of Jackson County.
themaconcountynews.com
Three-vehicle wreck on 441 Saturday
A three-vehicle accident involving a series of collisions occurred on Saturday,. Sept. 10, just before 5 p.m., in the vicinity of Country Meadows community, on Georgia Road. Ricardo Mendoza-Mendoza from Franklin was traveling North in a 2004 Ford SUV. An Ingles 2001 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Albert Edward Davis of Waynesville, was traveling south in the left lane. Edwin Patton Hendricks from Demorest, Ga., was driving a 2016 Toyota, was traveling South in the right lane attempting to pass the Ingles truck. Mendoza then lost control and crossed over the center turning lane.
wnctimes.com
Fentanyl, Meth, hand gun seized from suspect following crash
Macon County -- Septmber 18, 2023: On Wednesday, the MCSO/FPD Narcotics unit tried to do a regular traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't pull over and ran away. A car with three people in it went very fast through an area where construction was going on. Law enforcement went after the car, which went onto school property and then drove off the road and through a local golf course, making golfers run away. Once the driver got to Golf View Drive, an MCSO detective tried to use "Stop Sticks" to stop the car from running away. To avoid the stop sticks, the car made a quick left turn into the yard of a nearby house and hit a tree. The car's driver got out of the car and tried to run away, but an MCSO Detective caught him quickly. Two other people in the car were also taken into custody.
Raleigh News & Observer
Golfers sent ‘fleeing’ when driver leads police chase across golf course, NC cops say
Golfers were sent running for their lives when a police chase jumped the curb and cut across a golf course in the North Carolina mountains, according to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Franklin Golf Course in Franklin, about 190 miles west of...
